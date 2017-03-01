Self-Acceptance MP3 Anxiety Relief Audio Course PTSD Help Pack Launched

EnergyMDT, a company specializing in self-help assistance material development, launched a self-help mp3 course focusing on self-acceptance, anxiety relief, PTSD help and more. The modules cover topics ranging from personal acceptance to financial management, each module being ideal for casual daily listening.

Self-help books and training videos have grown increasingly popular over the past decades, as more and more people want to get a better control of a seemingly hectic, high-speed personal and professional life. As time for self-awareness and meditation seems to diminish every day, people begin to look for reliable solutions to get control of their lives, accept their past mistakes, and recover from negative past events.



Most self-help courses come in print and video form. The problem with these products is that they require a reading or viewing time that is often simply not available in todayÂÂs hectic society. The result is that people buying these courses end up abandoning them simply because they cannot find enough time to read or watch them in their daily routine.



The alternative is an audio course. As commutes are relatively common, people can listen to them as they go to and return from work. Additionally, they can be listened to during workout sessions, while walking...and even better while sleep! Thereby saving precious time while also getting valuable information on the desired self-help topic.



The new audio self-help collection from EnergyMDT is designed to provide a comprehensive series of self-acceptance, personal growth and anxiety relief training modules.



The modules are progressive and they cover topics ranging from recovering from past trauma (PTSD), to becoming aware of oneÂÂs own needs, developing self-confidence, overcoming sexual complexes, and developing financial security.



Each module is designed as a self-contained unit, lasting between 25 to 40 minutes. The downloadable mp3s can be played on all modern devices, and the length is tailor-suited (30 to 40 minutes) for a personal "me" time or run it in a low or no volume at night during sleep. The author does recommend to not drive or operate heavy machinery while listening to these recordings since the energies received can be distracting.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





