MEDIA ADVISORY: BMO CEO Bill Downe to Speak at RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Bill Downe, Chief Executive Officer of BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO)(NYSE: BMO), will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto on January 10, 2017, at 9:15 a.m. (EST).
Mr. Downe's remarks and question and answer session will be broadcast live via webcast at . The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
About BMO Financial Group
Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $688 billion as of October 31, 2016, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
