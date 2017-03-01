Hengtong & Huawei Successfully Deliver Avassa Submarine Cable Project

(firmenpresse) - SUZHOU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Hengtong Marine Cable System Co., Ltd. and Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited have successfully delivered the Avassa Submarine Cable Project recently, which is the first international commercial submarine cable communication project and provides connectivity between the Comoros Islands.

The Comoros Islands, located on the eastern coast of Africa, comprises the four islands of Grande Comore, Mohéli, Anjouan and Mayotte. The new 260km submarine cable infrastructure project will connect two locations on Grande Comore, to Anjouan to Mayotte. Comoros Telecom owns 3 submarine cables connecting Comoros, Anjouan to Mayotte. The new Avassa cable will further secure the international gateway safety of Comoros and Mayotte.

Bayhaki Kambi, CTO of Comoros Telecom, said, "This new high-speed, large-capacity submarine system will complement our existing infrastructure investment, to drive local economic development and provide our businesses and residents with an improved end-user experience."

