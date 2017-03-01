Talking Stick Announces the Launch of Their New and Revolutionary Forum

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



California, USA, (January 03, 2017)  Talking Stick, a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated towards helping people feel better and letting them know they matter, is excited to announce as well as inform everyone out there about the launch of their enviable forum.



Suffice it to say that Talking Stick Forum is a telephone platform that provides a service for people to connect with their voices and talk about real life experiences. Just as the name suggests, Talking Stick is all about bringing back real conversations with real people who really want to talk and listen said Kirk di Cicco, a founding member and a passionate believer in the Talking Stick mission.



Other founding members of Talking Stick are; Sherry Dang, Angela Toyofuku, Angelica Martinez, and Sally Adams. The forums app can be downloaded on Google Play or App Store via the following respective links - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.primotech.talkingStick and https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/talkingstickforum/id1169038127?ls=1&mt=8



In an era and a time where the system pays lip service to the plight of those who are being confronted with issues such as; mental illness, stress, veteran support, bullying, etc., Talking Stick have taken it upon themselves to walk the talk instead of merely talking the talk.



With the forum, the organization has successfully created a platform where members can share their stories, thoughts, ideas, or simply enjoy being heard. Angela Toyofuku enthused; The ultimate aim of this vision is to help them get their life back on track through the diverse feedbacks and compassion they get from other community members who are facing same challenge or have once conquered such. This goes in consonance with our tag line which says; you matter, lets talk.



Speaking excitedly, Sherry Dang, the visionary of Talking Stick said; Having conceived this idea for about seven years, I am indeed delighted that it has finally come to fruition. This is a unique project that is based on the belief that we can give people a better quality of life.





Angelica Martinez continued; I am elated, and I know that all members who come on board will be pleased with the sense of community, belonging, respect, and support that the forum provides.



Info on how to become a member and other FAQs can be found at https://www.talkingstickforum.com/faq#



Because anonymity allows people more freedom to share, members can join talking stick forum as anonymous. It is important to note that we do not provide professional opinions or advice, neither do we video or record the call of members. Nonetheless, members calls are conducted by a trained host with the goal of providing a respectful conversation Sally Adams concluded.



To know more about Talking Stick Forum, visit - https://www.talkingstickforum.com/about-us



Media Contact:

Talking Stick

Name: Sherry Dang

Position: Chief of Innovation (COI)

Location: California

Tel: 831-212-9465

Email: support(at)talkingstickforum.com

URL: https://www.Talkingstickforum.com



###





More information:

http://https://www.Talkingstickforum.com



PressRelease by

Agoura Dental

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 18:13

Language: English

News-ID 515563

Character count: 3295

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Agoura Dental

Ansprechpartner: Sherry Dang

Stadt: California

Telefon: 831-212-9465



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease