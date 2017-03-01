Juice It Up! Launches Premium Cold Pressed Bottled Juices

Leading Raw Juice and Smoothie Chain Kicks Off the New Year with Healthy Wellness Packs

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Start 2017 off with health and wellness in every drop! , one of the nation's leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie chains, is excited to announce the launch of its new Cold Pressed Juice line. Each of the six great-tasting flavors serves a specific functional purpose, ideal for anyone looking for a balanced way to live a healthy, nutritious lifestyle. Available at most locations, Juice It Up's premium cold pressed bottled juices are sold individually, or in Wellness Packs which feature all six juices.

Served refrigerated in 12 ounce portions, Juice It Up!'s bottled juices are part of the company's ongoing commitment to provide consumers with healthier beverage choices. Individual juices are available to conveniently grab-and-go, making for the perfect add-on to a well-balanced meal or on its own as a natural pick-me-up. Designed for functionality and flavor, Juice It Up!'s Cold Pressed Juices feed bodies with whole nutrition and are designed to support a healthy metabolism, hydrate, produce natural energy, boost immunity and aid in digestion. Additionally, the health benefits of incorporating raw juice into any diet are many and may include better sleep, weight loss and healthy hair, skin and nails.

"Providing our guests with delicious options that promote health and wellness is at the core of what we do, and our new bottled juice line adds another layer of whole nutrition and convenience for our active juicers," said Meredith Gough, senior marketing manager for Juice It Up! "The addition of our cold pressed bottled juices marks a significant milestone for Juice It Up! as we were an early adopter of raw juicing long before it was considered mainstream. Our new Cold Pressed Juices were developed to promote clean eating, and supply our bodies with the extra nutrients and enzymes we need to help us feel rejuvenated and able to perform at our very best."

Each one-day Wellness Pack features all six available juices which are numbered based on Juice It Up!'s recommended order of consumption for optimized effectiveness. From "Rise and Shine," to an "Afternoon Snack" or an "Evening Nightcap," each raw blend was strategically designed by Juice It Up!'s full-time nutritional expert, Noah Burgess who serves as the company's Research & Development Scientist.

Create your own Wellness Pack with six of your favorite flavors and supplement your daily routine with added minerals, vitamins and living enzymes. Ingredients in each Cold Pressed Juice are as follows:

Lemon, Green Apple, Red Apple, Jalapeno, Agave, Filtered Water

Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Pineapple, Green Apple, Red Apple, Lemon

Carrot, Ginger, Pineapple, Orange, Grapefruit

Beets, Carrots, Red Apple, Strawberry, Ginger

Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Green Apple, Red Apple, Ginger, Lime

Cashews, Green Apple, Agave, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Filtered Water

Why choose cold-pressed juice? Cold pressed juice is made using a high pressure process (HPP); a hydraulic press uses thousands of pounds of pressure to extract the maximum amount of liquid from fresh fruits and vegetables. With no additional heat or oxygen used in the process, nutrients are not lost in the heat of traditional pasteurization. Juice It Up!'s new Cold Pressed Juices aid in helping to ditch sugar cravings and inspire guests to eat healthier.

Juice It Up!'s new Cold Pressed Juices are available in the grab-and-go refrigerators at select locations. To place your order in advance, contact your nearest location for participation and scheduling. Visit for location information, the full menu and complete nutritional details.

