HP Inc. Ignites Powerful PC Experiences at CES 2017

Customers inspire new business convertible PC, upgraded Spectre x360, next-generation Sprout by HP and curved gaming display

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)

EliteBook x360, world's thinnest business convertible(1), offers long battery life, collaboration and security.

Spectre x360 features 15.6" diagonal 4K display(2) and discrete graphics for creators.

ENVY Curved All-in-One 34, world's widest curved all-in-one, with new integrated sound bar design.

Sprout Pro by HP, the world's first immersive PC, gets major hardware and software redesign to power HP's Blended Reality 3D experiences.

OMEN X 35 Curved Display delivers immersive gaming with NVIDIA® G-Sync technology.

At CES 2017, HP Inc. today debuted exciting new PC innovations that will change the way people interact with their PCs.

"HP has been on an innovation roll over the last year and that momentum continues with major advances across our PC portfolio that create incredible customer experiences for both personal and business uses," said Ron Coughlin, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. "By continuously seeking insights from customers we are changing the way we create and deliver computing experiences."

For work, home or on the go, HP premium PCs are designed to exceed customer expectations for what they want to accomplish with their devices. New products debuting today include:

, the world's thinnest business convertible(1), combines HP Spectre's powerful thin and light design, HP EliteBook Folio's collaboration capabilities and HP Elite enterprise security and durability. It features the world's longest battery life in a convertible(3) with up to 16 hours and 30 minutes(4). Its integrated collaboration capabilities enhance productivity and bring new life to meetings with dedicated conferencing keys, powerful audio, an optional 13.3" diagonal 4K UHD display(2) with Windows Hello(5), and pen support(6). As part of the HP Elite family, the world's most secure and manageable PCs(7), the business convertible includes latest innovations such as HP Sure Start Gen3(8), the world's only self-healing BIOS now with run-time memory (SMM) protection. It also protects the office of the future with (9), the most advanced Smartphone App for PC Management and first to offer Tamper Protection(10).

, following the success of HP's 13.3" diagonal model, the second generation of HP's 15.6" diagonal x360 is the most powerful in the Spectre portfolio. A bigger battery allows for up to 12 hours and 45 minutes(4) while powering a micro-edge 4K display(2). This is close to the same battery life as the Full HD model launched last year. The new HP Spectre x360 features the latest Intel® Core processors(11), high-performance NVIDIA® GeForce® 940MX graphics, adds two new front facing speakers expertly tuned by Bang & Olufsen for a great audio experience and an IR camera for Windows Hello(5).

, the next edition of HP's award-winning and world's widest curved all-in-one(12), now adds more computing power for immersive media experiences. The new curved AIO features a 34" diagonal Technicolor Color Certified Ultra WQHD micro-edge display(13) that floats over an integrated four-speaker sound bar tuned by Bang & Olufsen. For evening use, the display can easily switch to a low blue light mode for improved eye comfort and a better night's sleep.

For more information, go to the , and CES 2017 online press kit.

To better meet the needs of commercial customers, HP is introducing the new , the second generation immersive all-in-one PC. It incorporates a ground-up redesign with a 2.2mm thick, 20-point capacitive Touch Mat display with a sharper, near 1080p projected resolution(14). The advanced technologies and new features empower users in education, retail kiosk and manufacturing to create highly visual content and interactive experiences by blending the physical and digital worlds. This generation makes it easier to interact with Windows 10 Pro and streamlined software gives easy access to Sprout's key features including faster 2D scanning and, for the first time, high-precision 3D scanning. Included is an Active Pen, allowing pressure-sensitive digital inking for annotation and design. It also now features an Intel® Core i7 processor(11), 1TB of SSHD storage, up to 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960M graphics for faster 3D scanning(14).

For more information, go to CES 2017 online press kit.

First launched in August, OMEN X by HP is now bringing gamers closer to their virtual worlds with the new . As the first OMEN display with NVIDIA® G-Sync technology, stutter and lag will never be a problem, providing higher refresh rates that result in a more natural, realistic, and true-to-life gaming experience. The latest addition of a 35" diagonal curved display to the OMEN lineup adds a whole new level of immersion for gamers who engage enemies on the battlefield or maneuver against the competition on the racetrack.

For more information, go to CES 2017 online press kit.

The HP EliteBook x360 is expected to be available at the end of January 2017.

The HP Spectre x360 15.6" is expected to be available for pre-order starting on January 3, 2017 via BestBuy.com and HP.com. It will be available for purchase late January 2017 via BestBuy.com and in U.S. Best Buy stores in February starting at $1,499. The HP Spectre x360 15.6" is expected to be available via HP.com on February 26, 2017 starting at $1,279.99.

The HP ENVY Curved All-In-One 34 is expected to be available on HP.com on January 11, 2017 and select retailers on February 26, 2017 starting at $1,729.99.

The Sprout Pro by HP pricing and availability for commercial consumers is expected in March 2017 in select countries.

The OMEN X 35 Display is expected to be available on HP.com and select retailers in March 2017 starting at $1,299.99.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at .

(1) Based on competitors as of 12/1/16 with > 1m units annually of convertible, non-detachables having a Windows Pro OS and 6th or 7th generation Intel® vPro enabled processors



(2) 4K Ultra High-definition (HD) content required to view 4K Ultra HD images

(3) Based on competitors as of 12/1/16 with > 1m units annually of convertible, non-detachables

(4) Windows 10/ MM14 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See for additional details.

(5) Some features including Windows Hello require more advanced hardware. See and . Pre-release product shown, subject to change. Apps sold separately.

(6) Pen sold separately

(7) Based on HP's unique and comprehensive security capabilities at no additional cost and HP Manageability Integration Kit's management of every aspect of a PC including hardware, BIOS and software management using Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager among vendors with > 1M unit annual sales as of November 2016 on HP Elite PCs with 7th Gen Intel® Core® Processors, Intel® integrated graphics, and Intel® WLAN.

(8) HP Sure Start Gen3 is available on HP Elite products equipped with Intel® 7th generation processors.

(9) P WorkWise smartphone app will soon be available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play.

(10) Based on major competitors as of November 1, 2016 with smartphone managed PC security, performance and print features

(11) Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel's numbering is not a measurement of higher performance.

(12) Based on diagonal measurement of the screen, consumer All-in-Ones as of 10/10/16

(13) Wide Quad High-definition (WQHD) content required to view Wide Quad HD images.

(14) Compared to the previous generations of Sprout.

(15) Estimated U.S. street prices. Actual prices may vary.

Intel and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

NVIDIA, GeForce, Surround, and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("HP") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred tax assets, share repurchases, currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including the execution of restructuring plans and any resulting cost savings, revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on HP and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing HP's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by HP's businesses; risks associated with executing HP's strategy; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; the need to manage third-party suppliers and the distribution of HP's products and the delivery of HP's services effectively; the protection of HP's intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties; risks associated with HP's international operations; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the execution and performance of contracts by HP and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners; the hiring and retention of key employees; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; the results of the restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of HP's business) and the anticipated benefits of the restructuring plans; the resolution of pending investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in HP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2015, HP's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended January 31, 2016, April 30, 2016 and July 31, 2016, and HP's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. HP's Investor Relations website at contains a significant amount of information about HP, including financial and other information for investors. HP encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

© 2016 HP Inc. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP Inc. products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP Inc. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3095046



PressRelease by

HP Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 515565

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: HP Inc.

Stadt: PALO ALTO, CA





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease