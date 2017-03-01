       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
$511,409.49 Jackpot Hit at Four Winds New Buffalo

Hit on a $3 spin on a Buffalo Grand slot machine

(firmenpresse) - NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a $511,409.49 jackpot was won at Four Winds New Buffalo® on Saturday, December 24. The lucky guest from Griffith, Ind. was playing a $3 spin on the Buffalo Grand slot machine, which is manufactured by Aristocrat Technologies. The winner requested to remain anonymous.

Other life-changing jackpots at Four Winds New Buffalo include a $1,122,459 jackpot on Sunday, September 4, 2016; a $1,227,101 jackpot on Friday, March 25, 2016; a $386,348 jackpot on Saturday, December 26, 2015; a $662,629 jackpot won on Friday, December 25, 2015; a $1,225,317 jackpot hit on Monday, September 14, 2015; a $509,036 jackpot on March 22, 2014; a $211,698 jackpot on Friday, February 14, 2014; a $1,038,265 jackpot on June 9, 2013; and a $744,966 jackpot hit on January 1, 2013.

Four Winds New Buffalo features a 130,000 square-foot gaming floor and is home to over 2,700 slot machines, a smoke-free slot room, and 50 table games. The casino also has wide-area progressives, which link to other Native American casinos around the country and produce some of the highest jackpots in the region.

