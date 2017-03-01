       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Minister MacAulay Announces Appointment to the Canadian Grain Commission

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC)

Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced today the appointment of Patricia (Patti) Miller as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC). The appointment is for a six-year term effective February 13, 2017. Biographical notes are attached.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Patti Miller to the Canadian Grain Commission. Patti has a wealth of experience in the sector and her passion for agriculture will be of great benefit to the Commission's work."

- Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Patricia (Patti) Miller

Patricia (Patti) Miller has extensive experience in both government and the grains and oilseeds industry. In April 2012, Ms. Miller joined the Canola Council of Canada as President. While at the Council Ms. Miller led the development and implementation of a new strategic plan and guided the industry to successful resolution of several challenging trade issues. Prior to joining the Council, Ms. Miller worked at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) in Winnipeg where she managed large-scale program delivery for several years. During her career with AAFC she was responsible for working with Canadian grains and oilseeds producers and industry on policy, trade, market development and research issues in order to facilitate sustainable, profitable market growth in the sector. Prior to her executive work with AAFC, Ms. Miller was Communications Manager with a multi-national agri-food company in Winnipeg where she provided leadership on government relations, corporate and employee communications.

Ms. Miller holds an M.Sc., Agricultural Economics from the University of Saskatchewan.

Guy Gallant
Director of Communications
Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay
613-773-1059

Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972



http://www.agr.ca



Firma: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


