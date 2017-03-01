Realty ONE Group Wraps Up 2016 With Unprecedented Franchise Growth Across U.S.

America's Fastest-Growing Independent Real Estate Brand Reports on National Franchise Expansions and Openings

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- , a dynamic full-service, lifestyle real estate brand and the nation's fastest-growing has experienced astronomical growth in the franchise division. Having landed a spot on the 2016 list, as well as the highly respected list, the 100 percent debt-free, independently owned brokerage boasts more than 8,800 real estate professionals in 80 offices across 18 states, ranking on Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. The organization is known for delivering on its promise to exceed client expectations while inspiring the true entrepreneurial American spirit. In total, Realty ONE Group signed 12 new franchise agreements and announced three new expansions in 2016, representing a Year-over-year (YoY) franchise division growth increase of 36 percent. The franchise division alone saw an increase in closed transactions of 50 percent YoY, with closed dollar volume increasing by 54 percent YoY, finishing the year at phenomenal $5 billion in sales.

"Though 2016 was undoubtedly a volatile year around the globe, Realty ONE Group continued to realize record-breaking numbers, particularly in our franchise division," says Realty ONE Group founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew. "Without a doubt, our franchise division president and renowned industry expert, Lou Gonzalez, has helped Realty ONE Group develop the most attractive real estate franchise package in the industry, with the numbers and high-caliber broker-owners to prove it."

In 2016, Realty ONE Group announced the franchise expansions of Greg McClure's to Sacramento, Calif., and Daniel Collins' to Chino Valley, Arizona. In addition, , a franchise owned by Mavera Mir in Torrance, Calif., added two new franchise locations in Hermosa Beach and Downey, and Youssef Genid added a new franchise location in Clifton, New Jersey with grand openings slated for January 2017. New Realty ONE Group franchise openings in 2016 included the following, with additional locations to be unveiled soon:

Joan and RP Pok's in Midvale, Utah

Dara Khoyi's in Lutz, the brokerage's first franchise in Florida

John Meulstee's in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Abbie Holland and Jill Daniel's in Conroe, Texas

Patrick and Barbara Raach's in Valencia, California

Realty ONE Group has taken quantum leaps since launching in 2005. Fueled by high-impact business intelligence, innovative marketing technology, and unparalleled agent support, it has rapidly evolved into an authentic lifestyle brand that fosters a collaborative company culture where everyone matters, everyone has a voice and everyone wins. An industry disruptor successfully developing and advancing real estate professionals for the present -- and well into the future -- Realty ONE Group not only offers high-touch client services but also enables its' real estate professionals to continually reinvest in their own success.

"From the beginning, Realty ONE Group has espoused a philosophy of honesty, integrity, and pride of ownership," adds Jewgieniew. "Realty ONE Group franchise owners who are ready to embrace roles as CEOs of their own businesses and their own lives are attracted to our ready-to-run franchise business model. With more franchise openings anticipated in Pasadena, Whittier, Calif., Pinnelas Park, Fla., Clifton, N.J., Pikesville, Md., El Paso, Texas and Iowa City, Iowa, there's no telling where we'll be this time next year."

To learn more about Realty ONE Group, visit .

: Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is a dynamic, full-service lifestyle real estate brand, dedicated to empowering and advancing tomorrow's real estate professionals, today. Privately owned and 100 percent debt-free since day one, the real estate company has rapidly evolved, with more than 8,800 professionals, in 80 offices across 18 states. Realty ONE Group fosters a collaborative company culture where everyone matters and everyone has a voice. Its simple fee structure enables professionals to achieve greater success, faster. Ranked in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, and landing a coveted spot on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been surging ahead, opening doors, and changing lives not only for its clients, but also for its real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit .

