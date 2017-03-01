Commercial Merchant Services Canadian Merchant Accounts/Free Equipment

Commercial Merchant Services releases information on how its new Canadian Merchant Accounts/Free Equipment/No Contracts service will change things in the Canadian Merchant Account space for the better. Further information can be found at http://canadianmerchantaccount.net/.

(firmenpresse) - Earlier today, Commercial Merchant Services announced the launch of its new Canadian Merchant Accounts/Free Equipment/No Contracts service, set to go live January 1, 2017. For anyone with even a passing interest in the world of Canadian Merchant Account, this new development will be worth paying attention to, as it's set to shake things up.



Currently, with even a passing glance, a person will notice that giving business owners free credit card terminals with no contracts or termination fees. The CEO at Commercial Merchant Services, Julian Johnson, makes a point of saying "things are going to change when the Canadian Merchant Accounts/Free Equipment/No Contracts service launches".



Julian Johnson continues... "There will ' always see some competitors doing the same old thing, there will No contract and free credit card terminals. This is done because there is a believe To acquire long term business relationships with small business owners. Ultimately this is going to be a huge benefit to the customer because No upfront cost or long term contracts."



Commercial Merchant Services was established in July 1996. It has been doing business Over 20 years and it has always aimed to innovate in any large or small way it can, due to the firm belief that innovation drives progress and greater happiness.



Currently, the closest thing to Commercial Merchant Services's Canadian Merchant Accounts/Free Equipment/No Contracts service is Companies that make them sign a long term agreement or charge upfront for the credit card equipment, but Commercial Merchant Services improved on this by giving business owners the chance to use this service without a contract. This alone is predicted to make Commercial Merchant Services's Canadian Merchant Accounts/Free Equipment/No Contracts service more popular with customers in the Canadian Merchant Account space, quickly.



Once again, the Canadian Merchant Accounts/Free Equipment/No Contracts service is set to launch January 1, 2017. To find out more, the place to visit is http://canadianmerchantaccount.net/





More information:

http://canadianmerchantaccount.net/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Commercial Merchant Services

http://canadianmerchantaccount.net/

PressRelease by

Commercial Merchant Services

Requests:

+18662230190

Date: 01/03/2017 - 19:00

Language: English

News-ID 515574

Character count: 2406

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Commercial Merchant Services

Ansprechpartner: Julian Johnson

Stadt: Atlanta

Telefon: +18662230190



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 03/01/2017



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease