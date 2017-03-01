eyeSight Technologies Introduces Immersive New Gestures to singlecue Gen 2 for Intuitive Control of the Connected Home

Natural hand and finger motions simplifies user interaction

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- eyeSight Technologies, a leading innovation company dedicated to delivering embedded computer vision, deep learning and gesture recognition solutions, announces new gestures for creating the most seamless experience with smart home control. singlecue Gen 2's new gestures -- wave of the hand, pinch of a finger and palm click -- give quick and easy access to the functionalities users will need the most.

singlecue Gen 2's new gestures can be performed at any time, regardless of the menu and screen a user is currently using, to control central functions of the devices including: TVs, thermostats, sound systems, lighting and media streamers. Each of the new gestures involve natural, simple movements of the finger or hand to activate different functions:

Power devices on or off with a swift wave of a hand

Play and pause a channel or video by opening and closing the palm of the hand

Control volume, with the pinch of a finger moving left to right

singlecue Gen 2's existing gestures also include shush to silence volume, finger tracking to navigate and click to select.

"Adding these new global gestures to singlecue Gen 2 enhances the user experience by bringing immediate and direct interaction between the user and their home devices," said Gideon Shmuel, CEO of eyeSight Technologies. "As we continue to generate more advancements to our product, it is our hope that gesture control becomes the standard for interacting in the home and is essential to each individual lifestyle."

Along with showcasing new gestures for singlecue Gen 2, eyeSight Technologies will be demoing an automotive solution, which was created to enhance the driving experience by: using simple gestures to reduce cognitive load, using face and eye tracking to detect driver's attentiveness and adjusting in-car environment to the detected driver's preferences and needs.

eyeSight Technologies will also be featuring their VR solution; eyeSight's Embedded Computer Vision technology revolutionizes the interaction with virtual content by giving VR (Virtual Reality) headsets and AR (Augmented Reality) glasses touch-free control that is natural and intuitive. By simply lifting a finger or hand and moving it in the air, users can interact with virtual scenes without any gloves, hardware controllers or button-pressing.

eyeSight Technologies' singlecue Gen 2, automotive solutions and VR experience will be available for testing and preview at CES starting on January 5th at booth 40754.

For more information on singlecue or to purchase, please visit:

eyeSight is the leading provider of embedded computer vision solutions, bringing sensing and gesture recognition technology to a variety of devices and industries. The company's technology improves daily life interactions with the home, the car, and other consumer electronics with simplified user interactions that are intelligent and personalized. eyeSight brings computer vision capabilities to countless households globally with its standalone IoT and smart home solution, singlecue. For more information, visit .

