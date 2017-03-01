Mio Global Announces the Groundbreaking PAI Metric Now Available on SLICE

Pioneer in heart rate technology also previews LINK 2, a versatile modular heart rate monitor for group exercise

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- , a health technology company, announces today the availability of Mio SLICE, the first heart rate activity tracker to feature PAI (). Instead of counting steps, PAI is a revolutionary new metric that translates heart rate data into a simple, meaningful score that tells users how much activity they need to do to live a longer, healthier life.* Mio's SLICE is now available at Brookstone store locations throughout the U.S. as well as on their website.

Mio also announces the release of the new Mio PAI app for SLICE now available in the App Store and Google Play Store. At CES 2017, Mio will be previewing the new PAI app for the Apple Watch as well as LINK 2, the company's first optical heart rate monitoring module designed for group fitness solutions that can be worn on various contact points on the body for added versatility and comfort.

PAI is the answer to the question: How much physical activity does one need to stay healthy? Until now, "one-size-fits-all" metrics such as step-counting have been ineffective goals because not all steps are created equal and not all activities involve steps. PAI translates heart rate and personal data into one easy-to-understand number (PAI score) that gives users a personalized prescription for exercise through one universal goal: keep your weekly PAI score at or above 100. Users can earn PAI points by doing any activity that gets their heart rate up, but they'll earn points faster with higher intensity activities. PAI's scoring algorithm has not only been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of premature cardiovascular disease and death, but also proves that keeping your PAI score at 100 or above is more effective than following today's exercise guidelines, as published here in.

"We were the first to bring performance accurate optical heart rate monitoring to the wrist, and now we're taking the next leap forward in our mission to make wearables meaningful through the official launch of our breakthrough metric and app," said Liz Dickinson, Founder and CEO of Mio Global. "Heart rate is the best predictor of how exercise impacts our overall health, and we're excited to offer consumers a simple way to not only make sense of their heart rate data, but turn it into actionable and meaningful insights into how much exercise he or she needs to stay healthy."

In addition to tracking all-day heart rate and total and daily PAI scores, SLICE delivers smartphone notifications and tracks sleep, calories burned, distance and more with a simple one-button operation. SLICE also syncs with the Mio PAI app so users can review further details on their heart rate, PAI scores and other activity metrics. SLICE is available in four colors (Black, Navy, Stone, Sienna) in sizes small and large, and consumers can purchase SLICE for $129 USD at Brookstone stores or on their website. For more information about SLICE, visit and download the free PAI app on the or get it on .

LINK 2 is an optical heart rate monitoring module that can be placed on various contact points on your body such as the wrist, forearm, or upper arm. In addition to continuous heart rate monitoring for 20 hours, LINK 2 stores up to 30 hours of workout data, uses open BLE and ANT+ HR transmission up to 100 feet, and syncs with the PAI app to transform heart rate data into PAI points. The LINK 2 module will offer an open device SDK that allows health and fitness applications to integrate heart rate data into their group fitness solutions. LINK 2 will be available later in 2017.

*To learn more about the Science Behind PAI, visit: .

Mio Global is a leading provider of heart rate technology for the fitness industry with distribution around the world. As an industry-leader in heart rate technology, Mio offers a range of award-winning wearable devices to consumers and businesses. With advanced technologies, such as PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), a new heart rate based activity metric that empowers people at all fitness levels to manage their own health and optimize their exercise program, Mio is now licensing its technology to other industry leading brands. PAI provides individuals with a prescription for exercise that's simple, meaningful and personalized making sense of their heart rate. For more information, visit .

