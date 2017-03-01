Phil the Grill Is Grill, BBQ Specialist Restaurant Which Serves Mouth-Watering BBQ

Phil Johnson started his own catering companyto serve masses with his soul food. Then he sttraed developing love for grilling and founded Phil the Grill to offer some of his exotic dishes like carribbean rum shrimp & hi brow chicken. Phil the Grill has won in numerous awards such as 2nd Place Pork World series of BBQ American Royal 2016 , 1st Place Ribs Hot Qs & Cold Brews BBQ Championship 2016, 1st place ribs Hot Qs & Cold Brews BBQ Championship, 2016 Sams Club GRAND CHAMPIONSHIP  RENO NV, 1st Place  Brisket Sams Club  Reno NV, 2nd Place  Chicken Sams Club  Reno NV. Phil has brought certain BBQ products in the market which are top-selling and winning awards since they step on the scene. The Blue Magic- Hickory Smoked Seasoning Salt -No MSG is an addictive top-secret seasoning for chops and burgers. The Rub Me All Over is another sensual seasoning to caress a better bird. PTG Pitmaster Edition OMG BBQ Sauce is an exotic sauce from Phils kitchen and customer can shop all these products from website easily and cook some stunning dishes.



PHIL the Grill also serves as BBQ Caterer with various flexible packages for 25 to 50 persons and they need minimum 48 hour notice to serve and deliver on time to home, business, or event. All menu packages of bbq catering phoenix can be built to fit specific requirement and budget of customer.



Phil the Grill is the owner/operator of his bbq food truck Sammitchs to serving his mouth watering BBQ throughout Metro Pheonix, AZ.



Phil also shares some of his signature dishes in his website like the amazing Brisket Nachos, Phil The Grills Jalapeño Poppers, Phil The Grills Brandied Peach Pork Chops, Turkey Burgers w/ Sweet Pepper Mayo.



About philthegrill

Phil Johnson born in the Bronx, NY developed a love of cooking at an young age. He got his passion from his mother and grandmother. Crowds were so impressed with Phils soulful food that they motivated Phil to participate in BBQ competitions and Phil the grill emerged a winner. Phil the Grill became a member of the Kansas City BBQ Society and participates in competitions all across United States.





To find out more about visit https://philthegrill.com/



http://https://philthegrill.com/



Phil the Grill

