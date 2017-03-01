       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Phil the Grill Is Grill, BBQ Specialist Restaurant Which Serves Mouth-Watering BBQ

ID: 515580
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Phil Johnson started his own catering companyto serve masses with his soul food. Then he sttraed developing love for grilling and founded Phil the Grill to offer some of his exotic dishes like carribbean rum shrimp & hi brow chicken. Phil the Grill has won in numerous awards such as 2nd Place Pork World series of BBQ American Royal 2016 , 1st Place Ribs Hot Qs & Cold Brews BBQ Championship 2016, 1st place ribs Hot Qs & Cold Brews BBQ Championship, 2016 Sams Club GRAND CHAMPIONSHIP  RENO NV, 1st Place  Brisket Sams Club  Reno NV, 2nd Place  Chicken Sams Club  Reno NV. Phil has brought certain BBQ products in the market which are top-selling and winning awards since they step on the scene. The Blue Magic- Hickory Smoked Seasoning Salt -No MSG is an addictive top-secret seasoning for chops and burgers. The Rub Me All Over is another sensual seasoning to caress a better bird. PTG Pitmaster Edition OMG BBQ Sauce is an exotic sauce from Phils kitchen and customer can shop all these products from website easily and cook some stunning dishes.

PHIL the Grill also serves as BBQ Caterer with various flexible packages for 25 to 50 persons and they need minimum 48 hour notice to serve and deliver on time to home, business, or event. All menu packages of bbq catering phoenix can be built to fit specific requirement and budget of customer.

Phil the Grill is the owner/operator of his bbq food truck Sammitchs to serving his mouth watering BBQ throughout Metro Pheonix, AZ.

Phil also shares some of his signature dishes in his website like the amazing Brisket Nachos, Phil The Grills Jalapeño Poppers, Phil The Grills Brandied Peach Pork Chops, Turkey Burgers w/ Sweet Pepper Mayo.

About philthegrill
Phil Johnson born in the Bronx, NY developed a love of cooking at an young age. He got his passion from his mother and grandmother. Crowds were so impressed with Phils soulful food that they motivated Phil to participate in BBQ competitions and Phil the grill emerged a winner. Phil the Grill became a member of the Kansas City BBQ Society and participates in competitions all across United States.



To find out more about visit https://philthegrill.com/

###



More information:
http://https://philthegrill.com/



Keywords (optional):

best-bbq-in-phoenix, bbq-catering-scottsdale, bbq-food-truck-menu,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/03/2017 - 19:22
Language: English
News-ID 515580
Character count: 2313
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Phil the Grill
Ansprechpartner: Phil Johnson Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Phoenix
Telefon: 602.466.5462

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 59

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.189
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 7
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 255


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z