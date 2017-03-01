GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: success and last payment in the BIOMA+ project financed by the French State

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: success and last payment in the BIOMA+ project financed by

the French State





Evry (France), 3 January 2017 - Global Bioenergies today announces the success

of the BIOMA+ project, financed by the French State as part of the

Investissements d'Avenir Program. A last payment of ?797k was received and

allows the group to show a solid cash position at 31 December 2016 of nearly

?7.4 million (unaudited).

The BIOMA+ project, financed from 2013 as part of the Investissements d'Avenir

Program and monitored by the ADEME, brought together Global Bioenergies, Arkema

and the CNRS (the French National Centre for Scientific Research). The purpose

of the project was the scale up of the renewable isobutene production process to

industrial pilot scale. The project also sought to convert this bio-sourced

isobutene into methacrylic acid, a compound widely used in paints.

For the first time, bio-sourced methacrylic acid was effectively produced from

isobutene, and the successes obtained in the industrial pilot allowed the

preparation of the next stage of scaling, which will take place in the demo

plant recently set up in the Leuna refinery (Germany). These results triggered a

last payment of ?797k, corresponding for one third to a grant and for the other

two thirds to a repayable advance.

As a reminder, a new financing of ?9 million over four years was granted in June

2016 by the French State, again through the Investissements d'Avenir Program

and the ADEME, to a consortium including Global Bioenergies, L'Oréal, Cristal

Union and IBN-One. This time, the objective is to prepare the installation in

France of a first commercial plant for the production of renewable isobutene.

François-Henri Reynaud, CFO of Global Bioenergies, declares: "Our cash in hands



as of 31 December 2016 (?7.4m) is significantly higher than anticipated. French

and German public fundings (totalling ?6.2 million to be received in 2017), as

well as equity financing from the UAE-based fund Bracknor (firm commitment for

?7.5 million in 2017), gives us a complete visibility over 2017."

Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies, concluded: "2017 will be key: our

process will approach final performances at demo scale, we will move forward our

first commercial plant project and will initiate new ones, and we will diversify

the resources usable in our process to reduce costs and further improve the

environmental benefit. We will continue to gather around us industrial leaders

from various sectors who will help us take our place among the main players in

the energy and environmental transition."





About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES



Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in

Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into

hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on

the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building

blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers.

Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, operates

an industrial pilot, has started operations at its demo plant in Germany, and is

preparing its first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union,

named IBN-One. The company also replicated its achievement to propylene and

butadiene, two members of the gaseous olefins family, key molecules at the heart

of petrochemical industry. Global Bioenergies is listed on Alternext, Euronext

Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).







Should you like to be kept informed, subscribe to our news feed on

www.global-bioenergies.com







Follow us on Twitter: (at)GlobalBioenergi





Contact



GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

François-Henri REYNAUD

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +33 1 64 98 20 50

Email: invest(at)global-bioenergies.com











PRESS RELEASE:

http://hugin.info/166909/R/2068668/776892.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: GLOBAL BIOENERGIES via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.global-bioenergies.com/



PressRelease by

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 17:42

Language: English

News-ID 515586

Character count: 4979

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Stadt: Evry





Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease