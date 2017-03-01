TECHNICOLOR DELIVERS ANDROID TV DEVICE AS FIRST PRODUCT FOR AIRTV

AirTV Player Offers Seamless Experience Across Streaming Services

and Over-the-Air TV Channels.











Paris (France), 03 January 2017 - Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX:

TCLRY) a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector,

announced today at CES 2017 in Las Vegas that it was chosen by AirTV L.L.C., to

build the AirTV Player, an Android TV streaming device. AirTV Player features

built-in advanced Wi-Fi capability, and the ability to integrate free local

over-the-air (OTA) channels with popular streaming services. The AirTV Player is

now available at AirTV.net.



The AirTV Player, when used with the AirTV Adapter and an OTA antenna, gives

viewers a seamless experience across live streaming and video-on-demand (VoD)

shows, while also providing access to OTA TV channels.



"Technicolor manufactures more than 30 million devices that deliver video

services every year. We have over four years' experience integrating Android

technology into connected home devices," said Luis Martinez-Amago, President of

the Connected Home North America division of Technicolor. "This enables AirTV to

offer consumers the ability to watch streaming and OTA channels without

switching inputs,

and utilizing the Sling TV interface to simplify the experience."



Consumers can access the Sling TV OTT video platform along with more than 2,000

games and applications in the Google Play Store. The device delivers a true TV

experience. Content is immediately available for consumption.



"Consumers are finding new ways to watch entertainment, and we are launching



AirTV to deliver

a simplified experience," said Mitch Weinraub, Director of Product Development

for AirTV. "Technicolor delivered a superb 4K Android TV streaming device that

unifies the viewing experience across live and

on demand services with access to thousands of entertainment choices in the

Google Play Store."



The AirTV Player -- powered by Technicolor - is the first product from AirTV

L.L.C.



About Technicolor



Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment

sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and

innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced

video services to content creators and distributors. We also benefit from an

extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging and sound

technologies. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new

experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.



www.technicolor.com - Follow us: (at)Technicolor - linkedin.com/company/technicolor



Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in

the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).







More information:

http://www.technicolor.com



