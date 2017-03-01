(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE
Technicolor DELIVERS Android TV device as first product for airtv
AirTV Player Offers Seamless Experience Across Streaming Services
and Over-the-Air TV Channels.
Paris (France), 03 January 2017 - Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX:
TCLRY) a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector,
announced today at CES 2017 in Las Vegas that it was chosen by AirTV L.L.C., to
build the AirTV Player, an Android TV streaming device. AirTV Player features
built-in advanced Wi-Fi capability, and the ability to integrate free local
over-the-air (OTA) channels with popular streaming services. The AirTV Player is
now available at AirTV.net.
The AirTV Player, when used with the AirTV Adapter and an OTA antenna, gives
viewers a seamless experience across live streaming and video-on-demand (VoD)
shows, while also providing access to OTA TV channels.
"Technicolor manufactures more than 30 million devices that deliver video
services every year. We have over four years' experience integrating Android
technology into connected home devices," said Luis Martinez-Amago, President of
the Connected Home North America division of Technicolor. "This enables AirTV to
offer consumers the ability to watch streaming and OTA channels without
switching inputs,
and utilizing the Sling TV interface to simplify the experience."
Consumers can access the Sling TV OTT video platform along with more than 2,000
games and applications in the Google Play Store. The device delivers a true TV
experience. Content is immediately available for consumption.
"Consumers are finding new ways to watch entertainment, and we are launching
AirTV to deliver
a simplified experience," said Mitch Weinraub, Director of Product Development
for AirTV. "Technicolor delivered a superb 4K Android TV streaming device that
unifies the viewing experience across live and
on demand services with access to thousands of entertainment choices in the
Google Play Store."
The AirTV Player -- powered by Technicolor - is the first product from AirTV
L.L.C.
