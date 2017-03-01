Intel to Acquire 15 Percent Ownership of HERE

HERE

Intel to Acquire 15 Percent Ownership of HERE

Companies to Collaborate on Technology for Autonomous Vehicles and IoT



NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

* Intel is acquiring a 15 percent ownership stake in HERE, a global provider

of digital maps and location-based services for automotive and the Internet

of Things (IoT).

* Companies plan to jointly develop a highly scalable proof-of-concept

architecture that supports real-time updates of high definition (HD) maps

for highly and fully automated driving as well as explore opportunities in

IoT and machine learning.

* HERE will add Intel's nominee to its Supervisory Board of Directors when the

transaction closes, which is expected in the first quarter of 2017.



SANTA CLARA, Calif., and Eindhoven, Netherlands, January 3, 2017 - Intel has

agreed to purchase a 15 percent ownership stake in HERE, a global provider of

digital maps and location-based services, from HERE's current indirect

shareholders: AUDI AG, BMW AG, and Daimler AG.



In conjunction with Intel's acquisition of a stake in HERE, the two companies

also signed an agreement to collaborate on the research and development of a

highly scalable proof-of-concept architecture that supports real-time updates of

high definition (HD) maps for highly and fully automated driving. Additionally,

the two companies plan to jointly explore strategic opportunities that result

from enriching edge-computing devices with location data.



"Cars are rapidly becoming some of the world's most intelligent, connected

devices," said Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO. "We look forward to working with HERE

and its automotive partners to deliver an important technology foundation for

smart and connected cars of the future."





"A real-time, self-healing and high definition representation of the physical

world is critical for autonomous driving, and achieving this will require

significantly more powerful and capable in-vehicle compute platforms," said

Edzard Overbeek, HERE CEO. "As a premier silicon provider, Intel can help

accelerate HERE's ambitions in this area by supporting the creation of a

universal, always up-to-date digital location platform that spans the vehicle,

the cloud and everything else connected."



The proof-of-concept architecture HERE and Intel plan to deliver will be

designed to help make autonomous driving as safe and predictable as possible.

For example, today's navigation technology can pinpoint a car's location to

within meters, but next generation, HD mapping supports localization to within

centimeters. This will help vehicles precisely position themselves on the

roadway to enable reliable autonomous driving functionality. HERE HD Live Map,

HERE's cloud service supporting vehicle automation, gives vehicles the ability

to "see" obstacles beyond their immediate field of vision and receive real-time

updates as environments change due to traffic, road conditions and other

factors.



Intel will also work with AUDI AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG to test the

architecture. Intel and HERE envision making the architecture broadly available

across the automotive industry as a seamlessly integrated offering that

simplifies and shortens time of development for automakers.



A Shared Commitment to Autonomous Machines

Intel is positioned to provide a secure, flexible and scalable technology

foundation for the future of autonomous driving from the vehicle to the data

center. Intel's assets span: high performance and flexible, in-vehicle

computing; robust cloud and machine-learning solutions; and high speed wireless

connectivity. In addition to furthering Intel's efforts in autonomous driving,

the next generation location services that result from this collaboration can

fuel the continued growth of cloud computing and the Internet of Things.



HERE is a private company, which is indirectly wholly owned by AUDI AG, BMW AG

and Daimler AG. HERE is a global provider of embedded navigation solutions. By

working with Intel, HERE aims to offer automakers a universal solution that

reduces both complexity and long-term development costs. Intel also provides

expertise in developing and optimizing hardware, which will be fundamental to

moving cloud-based algorithms to in-vehicle architectures. This same expertise

will support HERE's strategy to connect multiple industries beyond automotive,

such as in Internet of Things where location algorithms and location-based

services are increasingly becoming embedded into connected devices. Intel and

HERE intend to explore other potential collaborative opportunities spanning

next-generation cloud analytics, IoT applications, machine learning, augmented

reality and more.



Transaction Details and Timing:

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, after

obtaining regulatory approvals. Intel will nominate Doug Davis, senior vice

president and general manager of the Automated Driving Group (ADG) at Intel to

HERE's Supervisory Board of directors once the transaction is completed.



About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) expands the boundaries of technology to make the most

amazing experiences possible. Information about Intel can be found

at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.



About HERE

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities

to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens

of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a

city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding

drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new

generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com

and www.here.com.



Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United

States and other countries.

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.



