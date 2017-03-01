ALLDATA Signs Preferred Network Distribution Agreement with Euro Car Parts

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ALLDATA Expands Presence in the UK with a Preferred Distribution Agreement with
Euro Car Parts to Support Strong Growth and Market Demand of Original OE Repair
Diagnostic and Repair Information
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLDATA Europe GmbH, an
affiliate of ALLDATA LLC., the leading provider of manufacturers' automotive
repair information and solutions for the professional automotive service and
repair industry, announced it has signed an agreement with Euro Car Parts (ECP)
to distribute ALLDATA Repair(®) through the Euro Car Parts network of more than
100 business development managers.
The announcement comes as ALLDATA Europe is expanding its direct sales force in
the United Kingdom. "ALLDATA has shown that a direct sales model in combination
with key industry partnerships is a unique approach to serving automotive repair
and diagnostic garages," said Kevin Culmo, General Manager and Managing
Director, ALLDATA Europe GmbH and Group Vice President, ALLDATA LLC. "We have
seen a strong demand for a comprehensive source of information for servicing,
diagnostics and repair throughout Europe. ALLDATA Repair(®) meets that need as
the only provider of original unedited manufacturer repair information. We have
an aggressive roadmap to continuously deliver new content, and alongside Euro
Car Parts, we can ensure value and quality from the point a part is ordered
until it is installed in a customer's vehicle."
"As the UK's leading distributor of parts delivering more than 70,000 orders a
day to independent garages, body shops and national account customers throughout
the UK, it is our mission to deliver the highest level of customer service and
quality to our customers," said Martin Gray, Chief Executive Officer Euro Car
Parts. "Our relationship with ALLDATA allows us to deliver on this promise by
providing the only source of original OE diagnostic and repair information
available in ALLDATA Repair to our network of customers. This agreement allows
us to provide a unique, valuable and differentiated solution to the UK
automotive aftermarket that perfectly complements our recently launched Euro
Academy technical support and training offer. There is simply no competitive
offer in the market today."
ALLDATA supports authorized and independent automotive repair garages, including
large franchise workshops and automotive centers/fast fitters. Using ALLDATA
Repair, automotive repair shops can be sure their repairs meet manufacturer
standards, which assures customers they will receive quality service. This helps
improve customer satisfaction and drives repeat business.
"We are pleased to see the strong interest in ALLDATA Repair across Europe and
specifically in the UK. The agreement with Euro Car Parts solidifies our
strategy of selling both direct to workshops and through leading resellers and
distributors," said Mitch Major, President of ALLDATA, LLC. "The UK represents a
strong automotive culture, and as the leading provider of original manufacturer
information, we can fulfill our mission of helping garages improve accuracy,
quality, productivity and ultimately profitability."
ALLDATA is committed to providing unedited manufacturers' repair procedures in
Europe and evolving ALLDATA Repair to meet customers' needs. Recently, ALLDATA
announced a milestone of reaching 5,000 subscribers since launching in Europe in
2012. It also has a reseller network encompassing more than seven countries
within a network of more than twenty partners throughout Europe.
ALLDATA Repair for the European market contains 22 brands with 430 models, more
than 26 million pages, 23,000 engine combinations, and is available in five
languages (English, Spanish, French, Italian and German). ALLDATA provides
unedited manufacturer repair information, advanced searching capability, wiring
diagrams, maintenance internal and service schedules and more within a single
easy-to-use portal. ALLDATA is the industry standard, used by more than 400,000
technicians worldwide.
For more information about ALLDATA and ALLDATA Repair® please
visit www.alldataeurope.com or www.alldata.com or call +49-221-534107-0.
About ALLDATA
ALLDATA, founded in 1986 with more than 100,000 automotive repair and collision
shop subscribers, is the leading provider of manufacturers' service and repair
information, shop management software and customer relations tools for the
automotive repair and collision industries. Professional automotive repair shops
across North America depend on ALLDATA for their automotive repair information
needs and to purchase parts from more than 3,400 AutoZone Commercial program
locations.
ALLDATA Repair(®) is the leading provider of comprehensive, factory-correct
repair information for the automotive industry-and it includes expert repair
support in ALLDATA Community. ALLDATA Collision(®) is the single source of OEM
collision repair information, delivering unedited and regularly updated
information for structural repairs, mechanical and diagnostic information. The
ALLDATA Mobile app, combined with a tablet, makes vehicle information and
ALLDATA Repair available right at the vehicle to speed repairs.
ALLDATA(®) Manage Online(TM )is a comprehensive shop management system that
offers anytime, anywhere access to create quotes and invoices, electronically
order parts, manage bays and technicians and track shop profitability. ALLDATA
Tech-Assist provides one-on-one assistance by phone from ASE Certified Master
Technicians to help diagnose and solve tough repairs. Visit www.alldata.com for
more information.
About ALLDATA Europe GmbH
ALLDATA Europe GmbH, based in Cologne, Germany, is an affiliate of ALLDATA LLC.
Established in 2009, ALLDATA Europe GmbH provides automotive repair shops with
complete and accurate original OE manufacturer repair data not previously
available in Europe. In 2011, ALLDATA first introduced ALLDATA Repair for the
European market, which is available in five languages and used by more than
5,000 customers in more than 20 countries. Visit www.alldataeurope.com for more
information.
About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO):
As of November 19, 2016, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals
and accessories through 5,313 AutoZone stores in 50 states plus the District of
Columbia and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and 488 stores in Mexico, 26 IMC branches
and eight stores in Brazil for a total count of 5,835.
AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive
replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store
carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and
light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts,
maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also
have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt
delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair
garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. IMC branches
carry an extensive line of original equipment quality import replacement parts.
AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software
through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts,
maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products
through www.autozone.com, and accessories, performance and replacement parts
through www.autoanything.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases
through www.autozonepro.com and www.imcparts.net. AutoZone does not derive
revenue from automotive repair or installation.
Media Contact Information:
ALLDATA Europe GmbH
Julia Hilger at +49-221-534107-0
Julia.Hilger(at)alldata.com
ALLDATA
Melissa Gomez at +1 916-478-3094
Fax: + 1 916-684-6933
press.relations(at)alldata.com
AutoZone Contact Information
Media: Ray Pohlman at 866-966-3017
ray.pohlman(at)autozone.com
Financial: Brian Campbell at 901-495-7005
brian.campbell(at)autozone.com
