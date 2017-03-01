ALLDATA Signs Preferred Network Distribution Agreement with Euro Car Parts

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





ALLDATA Expands Presence in the UK with a Preferred Distribution Agreement with

Euro Car Parts to Support Strong Growth and Market Demand of Original OE Repair

Diagnostic and Repair Information



COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLDATA Europe GmbH, an

affiliate of ALLDATA LLC., the leading provider of manufacturers' automotive

repair information and solutions for the professional automotive service and

repair industry, announced it has signed an agreement with Euro Car Parts (ECP)

to distribute ALLDATA Repair(®) through the Euro Car Parts network of more than

100 business development managers.



The announcement comes as ALLDATA Europe is expanding its direct sales force in

the United Kingdom. "ALLDATA has shown that a direct sales model in combination

with key industry partnerships is a unique approach to serving automotive repair

and diagnostic garages," said Kevin Culmo, General Manager and Managing

Director, ALLDATA Europe GmbH and Group Vice President, ALLDATA LLC. "We have

seen a strong demand for a comprehensive source of information for servicing,

diagnostics and repair throughout Europe. ALLDATA Repair(®) meets that need as

the only provider of original unedited manufacturer repair information. We have

an aggressive roadmap to continuously deliver new content, and alongside Euro

Car Parts, we can ensure value and quality from the point a part is ordered

until it is installed in a customer's vehicle."



"As the UK's leading distributor of parts delivering more than 70,000 orders a

day to independent garages, body shops and national account customers throughout

the UK, it is our mission to deliver the highest level of customer service and

quality to our customers," said Martin Gray, Chief Executive Officer Euro Car

Parts. "Our relationship with ALLDATA allows us to deliver on this promise by

providing the only source of original OE diagnostic and repair information



available in ALLDATA Repair to our network of customers. This agreement allows

us to provide a unique, valuable and differentiated solution to the UK

automotive aftermarket that perfectly complements our recently launched Euro

Academy technical support and training offer. There is simply no competitive

offer in the market today."



ALLDATA supports authorized and independent automotive repair garages, including

large franchise workshops and automotive centers/fast fitters. Using ALLDATA

Repair, automotive repair shops can be sure their repairs meet manufacturer

standards, which assures customers they will receive quality service. This helps

improve customer satisfaction and drives repeat business.



"We are pleased to see the strong interest in ALLDATA Repair across Europe and

specifically in the UK. The agreement with Euro Car Parts solidifies our

strategy of selling both direct to workshops and through leading resellers and

distributors," said Mitch Major, President of ALLDATA, LLC. "The UK represents a

strong automotive culture, and as the leading provider of original manufacturer

information, we can fulfill our mission of helping garages improve accuracy,

quality, productivity and ultimately profitability."



ALLDATA is committed to providing unedited manufacturers' repair procedures in

Europe and evolving ALLDATA Repair to meet customers' needs. Recently, ALLDATA

announced a milestone of reaching 5,000 subscribers since launching in Europe in

2012. It also has a reseller network encompassing more than seven countries

within a network of more than twenty partners throughout Europe.



ALLDATA Repair for the European market contains 22 brands with 430 models, more

than 26 million pages, 23,000 engine combinations, and is available in five

languages (English, Spanish, French, Italian and German). ALLDATA provides

unedited manufacturer repair information, advanced searching capability, wiring

diagrams, maintenance internal and service schedules and more within a single

easy-to-use portal. ALLDATA is the industry standard, used by more than 400,000

technicians worldwide.



For more information about ALLDATA and ALLDATA Repair® please

visit www.alldataeurope.com or www.alldata.com or call +49-221-534107-0.



About ALLDATA

ALLDATA, founded in 1986 with more than 100,000 automotive repair and collision

shop subscribers, is the leading provider of manufacturers' service and repair

information, shop management software and customer relations tools for the

automotive repair and collision industries. Professional automotive repair shops

across North America depend on ALLDATA for their automotive repair information

needs and to purchase parts from more than 3,400 AutoZone Commercial program

locations.



ALLDATA Repair(®) is the leading provider of comprehensive, factory-correct

repair information for the automotive industry-and it includes expert repair

support in ALLDATA Community. ALLDATA Collision(®) is the single source of OEM

collision repair information, delivering unedited and regularly updated

information for structural repairs, mechanical and diagnostic information. The

ALLDATA Mobile app, combined with a tablet, makes vehicle information and

ALLDATA Repair available right at the vehicle to speed repairs.

ALLDATA(®) Manage Online(TM )is a comprehensive shop management system that

offers anytime, anywhere access to create quotes and invoices, electronically

order parts, manage bays and technicians and track shop profitability. ALLDATA

Tech-Assist provides one-on-one assistance by phone from ASE Certified Master

Technicians to help diagnose and solve tough repairs. Visit www.alldata.com for

more information.



About ALLDATA Europe GmbH

ALLDATA Europe GmbH, based in Cologne, Germany, is an affiliate of ALLDATA LLC.

Established in 2009, ALLDATA Europe GmbH provides automotive repair shops with

complete and accurate original OE manufacturer repair data not previously

available in Europe. In 2011, ALLDATA first introduced ALLDATA Repair for the

European market, which is available in five languages and used by more than

5,000 customers in more than 20 countries. Visit www.alldataeurope.com for more

information.



About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO):

As of November 19, 2016, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals

and accessories through 5,313 AutoZone stores in 50 states plus the District of

Columbia and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and 488 stores in Mexico, 26 IMC branches

and eight stores in Brazil for a total count of 5,835.



AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive

replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store

carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and

light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts,

maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also

have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt

delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair

garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. IMC branches

carry an extensive line of original equipment quality import replacement parts.

AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software

through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts,

maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products

through www.autozone.com, and accessories, performance and replacement parts

through www.autoanything.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases

through www.autozonepro.com and www.imcparts.net. AutoZone does not derive

revenue from automotive repair or installation.



Media Contact Information:

ALLDATA Europe GmbH

Julia Hilger at +49-221-534107-0

Julia.Hilger(at)alldata.com



ALLDATA

Melissa Gomez at +1 916-478-3094

Fax: + 1 916-684-6933

press.relations(at)alldata.com



AutoZone Contact Information

Media: Ray Pohlman at 866-966-3017

ray.pohlman(at)autozone.com



Financial: Brian Campbell at 901-495-7005

brian.campbell(at)autozone.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ALLDATA, LLC via GlobeNewswire











PressRelease by

ALLDATA, LLC

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 18:56

Language: English

News-ID 515589

Character count: 9192

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ALLDATA, LLC





Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease