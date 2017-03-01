Ryan Specialty Group Acquires Navigators' Nordic Agency Operations

LONDON, Jan. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navigators Group, Inc.

(NASDAQ:NAVG) ("Navigators") and Ryan Specialty Group, LLC ("RSG") announced

today the acquisition by RSG of Navigators' insurance agency operations in

Sweden and Denmark.



The transaction represents a 100% acquisition of Navigators' Sweden and Denmark

corporations, NUAL AB and Navigators A/S, respectively. Navigators' local

employees have agreed to continue their employment with RSG, with Sverker

Edstrom continuing to lead the Stockholm operation and Thomas Harrild remaining

responsible for the Copenhagen office. In assuming the operations, RSG, a

leading distributor of specialty insurance products and services, will leverage

its expertise to enhance the customer service available to local brokers and

insureds.



Following the acquisition, the new RSG offices, renamed RSG Sweden and RSG

Denmark, will partner with Navigators to continue to bring local customers

management and professional liability products written on and backed by

Navigators Lloyd's Syndicate 1221 paper, giving insureds the same financial

strength and expert claims handling they have come to expect.



"This transaction supports Navigators' strategic focus on serving clients across

continental Europe," said Michael J. Casella, Navigators' President of

International Insurance. "Our partnership with RSG will enable us to more

efficiently serve clients in these markets while still providing them with the

innovative products and financial strength Navigators is known for."



"Equally, this furthers RSG's European expansion plans," said Michael D. Rice,

Chairman of RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC, a subsidiary of RSG. "We are very

pleased to be able to further develop our strong relationship with Navigators

with this transaction."





The sale excludes Navigators' Nordic marine lines of business, which will

continue to be managed out of Rotterdam.



About Navigators

The Navigators Group, Inc. is an international specialty insurance holding

company with insurance company operations and underwriting management companies,

including operations at Lloyd's. Navigators has offices in the United States,

the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, as well as a representative office in

China.



About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group, LLC is an international holding company consisting of

wholesale broker, R-T Specialty, LLC, underwriting manager, RSG Underwriting

Managers, LLC, and insurance service provider, Ryan Direct Group Limited, each

servicing a client base of brokers, agents and insurance carriers.



