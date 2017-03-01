       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Hardware


Media Alert: TechCode to Host AI+ Accelerator Demo Day at Upcoming AI Frontiers Conference

A strategic partner of the event, TechCode will feature startups from its AI+ accelerator program with a focus on artificial intelligence during the demo day

ID: 515591
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 --

, a global network of startup incubators and entrepreneur ecosystems.

TechCode, through a strategic partnership with the new AI Frontiers Conference, will host a demo day on Thursday, January 12, featuring startups with a niche focus on artificial intelligence. The TechCode AI+ Accelerator Demo Day will include demos from fifteen startups and a Q&A session from a panel of Venture Capitalists.

In its first year, the AI Frontiers Conference brings together leaders in applied artificial intelligence from companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon to share insights into the latest deep learning advancements and products. The conference will cover six major areas including speech-enabled assistants, Internet of Things, natural language processing, computer vision, deep-learning frameworks and autonomous driving. The autonomous driving featuring a panel presentation from the Machine Learning Lead at Tesla Autopilot, Technology Lead at Google Self Driving and the Director of Baidu Self Driving.

All the startups featured in the demo day will be available for in-person interviews at the event. Please contact the press contact listed below if you are interested in scheduling an interview.

To learn more about TechCode, visit . To learn more about the AI Frontiers Conference visit .

Conference Dates: Wednesday, January 11 and Thursday, January 12
9am - 6pm PT
Demo Day: Thursday, January 12
3pm - 5:30pm PT

Santa Clara Convention Center
5001 Great America Pkwy
Santa Clara, CA 95054

Focusing on incubator operation management and technology startup cultivation, TechCode is committed to building the world's leading entrepreneurship ecosystem. Integrating a wide range of global resources, TechCode has established incubators in Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guan, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Finland and Berlin to help get its startup members on their feet and grow rapidly.

Janice Gebhardt


Uproar PR for TechCode

312-878-4575 ex. 244



Keywords (optional):

techcode,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/03/2017 - 19:24
Language: English
News-ID 515591
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: TechCode
Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA


Number of hits: 69

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Hardware




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.189
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 7
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 188


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z