Media Alert: TechCode to Host AI+ Accelerator Demo Day at Upcoming AI Frontiers Conference

TechCode, through a strategic partnership with the new AI Frontiers Conference, will host a demo day on Thursday, January 12, featuring startups with a niche focus on artificial intelligence. The TechCode AI+ Accelerator Demo Day will include demos from fifteen startups and a Q&A session from a panel of Venture Capitalists.

In its first year, the AI Frontiers Conference brings together leaders in applied artificial intelligence from companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon to share insights into the latest deep learning advancements and products. The conference will cover six major areas including speech-enabled assistants, Internet of Things, natural language processing, computer vision, deep-learning frameworks and autonomous driving. The autonomous driving featuring a panel presentation from the Machine Learning Lead at Tesla Autopilot, Technology Lead at Google Self Driving and the Director of Baidu Self Driving.

All the startups featured in the demo day will be available for in-person interviews at the event. Please contact the press contact listed below if you are interested in scheduling an interview.

Conference Dates: Wednesday, January 11 and Thursday, January 12

9am - 6pm PT

Demo Day: Thursday, January 12

3pm - 5:30pm PT

Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Pkwy

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Focusing on incubator operation management and technology startup cultivation, TechCode is committed to building the world's leading entrepreneurship ecosystem. Integrating a wide range of global resources, TechCode has established incubators in Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guan, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Finland and Berlin to help get its startup members on their feet and grow rapidly.

