Lexaria Engages CFN Media to Cultivate Longer Term Investor Audience

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQB: LXRP) (CNSX: LXX) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a 90-day branding and market visibility program beginning January 3rd, 2017.

"Lexaria has patented a cannabinoid delivery technology, aimed at the fast-growing edibles and extract markets, that significantly increases bioavailability while improving taste and time of onset," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "With several licensing agreements in place and products for sale in the US, the company has validated the technology in the market and was recently granted its first cannabis patent, and has also filed for patent protection in 42 countries around the world. The potential applications for the technology extend well-beyond cannabinoids and into the wider functional food sector."

"CFN Media has developed a strong relationship with cannabis enthusiasts who will empower the Lexaria brand and story," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "Lexaria is taking steps to communicate to the widest audience possible in 2017 even as it grows its intellectual property portfolio to be one of the most significant in the industry."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach and presence with both mainstream and cannabis-focused investors, businesses and media across North America to elevate Lexaria's financial brand and attract high-quality long-term supporters.

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a food biosciences company with a proprietary technology for improved delivery of bioactive compounds. The Company's lipophilic enhancement technology has been shown to enhance the bioavailability of orally ingested cannabinoids, while also masking taste. This technology promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The Company's technology is patent-protected for cannabidiol (CBD) and all other non-psychoactive cannabinoids, and patent-pending for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), other psychoactive cannabinoids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

