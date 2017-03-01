Huawei N2510 Wins Bid for Italy's Enel OpEn Fiber Project, Assuring Fast Construction of FTTH Networks

(firmenpresse) - SHENZHEN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- OpEn Fiber (OF) has announced that Huawei Italy has won the tender of "Fornitura in opera di Sistema di monitoraggio della rete in fibra ottica" (Supply and installation of the optical fiber network monitoring system). After the collaboration with OF in Perugia, now Huawei continues to deploy the N2510 optical fiber link assurance systems in other 9 cities for OF. Huawei N2510 intelligent optical fiber O&M solution helps OF perform fast network acceptance tests and intelligent maintenance of FTTH fiber infrastructure networks. This improves the efficiency of service provisioning and fault diagnosis, reducing O&M TCO, and accelerating the construction of FTTH networks.

As world's second-largest electric power company and the largest state-owned enterprise in Italy, Enel has established OpEn Fiber (OF) in December 2015 to undertake national broadband constructions in compliance with the national ultra-broadband (UBB) strategy in Italy. According to the implementation plan of the national broadband project, carriers are accelerating network construction in developed areas. OF plans to construct broadband networks in more than 250 provinces and cities in 5 years, covering 9.5 million users. To fulfill this plan, OF requires fast construction of high-quality FTTH fiber infrastructure optical distribution networks (ODNs) and acceptance, and fast provisioning of FTTH services.

Traditional ODN project acceptance faces two challenges: difficult quality monitoring and high acceptance labor costs. In addition, traditional ODN maintenance lacks effective tools and methods for demarcating fault scope and diagnosing faults. This results in high maintenance costs.

Addressing these challenges, the Huawei N2510 optical fiber intelligent assurance solution provides fast ODN acceptance capabilities. The intelligent optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) function supports fast fault localization, precise fault diagnosis and proactive O&M. These capabilities allow the N2510 to meet the requirements for service assurance of different carriers. As a result, the N2510 has helped OF improve ODN acceptance efficiency and optical fiber O&M capabilities. In this way, Huawei has helped OF reduce overall TCO and improve its competitive edge.

So far, nine mainstream carriers in Western Europe have chosen the Huawei N2510 to provide their line O&M solution. As the leader in the global UBB field, Huawei commits to providing economical and efficient UBB solutions for carriers to help them build core competencies, enable business success, and build a better-connected world together.

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 176,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

