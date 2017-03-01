Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(firmenpresse) - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- On December 29, 2016, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut against Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is February 10, 2014 through December 9, 2016.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Robin Hester, FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD, 10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73120, Email to: Or, visit the firm's website at

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Tuesday, January 17, 2017 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

