FireMon Announces Future Support for Check Point R80 Devices

Company Extends Industry Lead with Most Comprehensive Support for Large, Complex Networks

(firmenpresse) - OVERLAND PARK, KS and DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- FireMon, the global leader in Network Security Policy Management (NSPM), today confirmed its intention to support Check Point R80 security management. It is the latest addition to the list of supported technologies that also includes Cisco, F5 Networks, Fortinet, Intel Security (McAfee), Juniper, and Palo Alto Networks.

FireMon's Intelligent Security Management is a comprehensive approach to policy and risk analysis, automated change management through our industry-leading framework and security analytics and monitoring. FireMon anticipates that customers with Check Point R80 will gain the ability to centrally manage their multi-device, multi-vendor environments within FireMon Security Manager to:

monitor rule usage and network traffic behavior,

track and plan changes more intelligently,

assess policies for compliance with industry regulations and best practices and

analyze policies for potential vulnerabilities and attack paths.

"FireMon continues to lead the industry and stay on the cutting edge of development working with the widest range of security products to reduce the complexity experienced by enterprise IT security teams," said Jeremy Martin Vice President of Product Development, FireMon. "We will keep the long-standing commitment to our customers and support their security environments, regardless of the security products they have in place and plan to deliver complete support for R80 policy management with the release of the APIs scheduled for February 2017."

FireMon solutions deliver continuous visibility into and control over network security infrastructure, policies, and risk. Using Intelligent Security Management from FireMon, today's enterprise organizations, government agencies, and managed services providers dramatically improve effectiveness of network defenses, optimizing investments and speeding response to changing business demands. For more information, visit .

