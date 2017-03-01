Bonavista Energy Corporation Announces Increase to Exchangeable Share Ratio

       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Bonavista Energy Corporation ("Bonavista") (TSX: BNP) is pleased to announce the increase to the Exchange Ratio of its exchangeable shares from 1.42923 to 1.43223. This increase will be effective on January 16, 2017 (the "Effective Date").

The following are the details of the calculation of the Exchange Ratio:

A holder of Bonavista exchangeable shares can exchange all or a portion of their holdings into Bonavista common shares, at any time, by giving notice to their investment advisor or Computershare at its principal transfer office in Suite 600, 530 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3S8.

Please visit our website at for detailed corporate information.

Bonavista is focused on creating premium shareholder value through the efficient development of high quality oil and natural gas assets.

Contacts:
Dean M. Kobelka
Vice President, Finance & CFO

Berk Sumen
Investor Relations Lead

Bonavista Energy Corporation
1500, 525 - 8th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1G1
(403) 213-4300



