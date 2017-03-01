The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of December 30, 2016.

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd (previously Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd), a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd (previously Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd), and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or

Website: newirelandfund.com

For further information, please contact the Fund

(800) 468-6475





More information:

http://newirelandfund.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 21:05

Language: English

News-ID 515605

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease