Velan Inc.: Announcement

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that on Thursday, January 12, 2017, it will release 3rd Quarter results ended November 30, 2016.
The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 800-672-3665, and quoting the reservation number 21841522. There will be a PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 416-626-4100 or 800-558-5253 Enter Reservation number 21841522 then follow system prompts.
- T.C. Velan, CEO
Contacts:
VELAN Inc.
Tom Velan
CEO
(514) 748-7743
(514) 748-8635 (FAX)
VELAN Inc.
John D. Ball
Chief Financial Officer
(514) 748-7743
(514) 748-8635 (FAX)
More information:
http://www.velan.com
