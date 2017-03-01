Barrick Gold Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2016 Results on February 15

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) will release its Fourth Quarter 2016 Results on February 15, 2017, followed by a conference call and webcast on February 16 at 9:00 am ET.

The webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at . The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604-674-8052 (international), access code 1014.

