Barrick Gold Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2016 Results on February 15

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) will release its Fourth Quarter 2016 Results on February 15, 2017, followed by a conference call and webcast on February 16 at 9:00 am ET.
The webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at . The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604-674-8052 (international), access code 1014.
Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACTS: Daniel Oh
Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance
+1 416 307-7414
MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd
Senior Vice President, Communications
+1 416 307-7414
More information:
http://www.barrick.com
Date: 01/03/2017 - 22:15
Language: English
News-ID 515613
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Barrick Gold Corporation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 73
