       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Casinos & Gaming


Earn More Points on January 4 and 18 During Diamond Party Days at Barona Resort & Casino

ID: 515623
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Club Barona Diamond members are invited to an exclusive party at on January 4 and 18. From 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Diamond Club Barona members will receive 5X points while playing their favorite slots and keno and 3X points on video poker games throughout the casino floor.

"Barona will be shining bright this month as we celebrate our Diamond players with extra point perks," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Our Party People will also be on the casino floor on both days to play exciting games and give away even more prizes."

Membership in Club Barona is fast, free, and easy. Players who join Club Barona enjoy the privileges that only membership can bring and can earn points redeemable for dining, free play, hotel stays, even cash back.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on , , and .

:
Audrey Doherty
619-236-8397


Kelly Jacobs Speer
619-933-5013



More information:
http://www.barona.com



Keywords (optional):

barona-resort-und-casino, club-barona, slot-machines, poker, online-poker, blackjack, casino,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/04/2017 - 00:13
Language: English
News-ID 515623
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Barona Resort & Casino
Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA


Number of hits: 70

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Casinos & Gaming




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.195
Registriert Heute: 4
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 153


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z