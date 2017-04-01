Real Estate Local Investment Quick Flip Foreclosure Properties Webinar Launched

A new real estate investment webinar has launched helping people to find the right property and get a quick sale after their purchase. It also showcases the funding opportunities available all over the country.

(firmenpresse) - A new webinar has launched that showcases an app driven real estate investing platform that can provide funding information, deals and investor guidance, as well as a pro to go to a property and value it. It explains that the DNA of real estate investing has changed, and calls for times to change with it, and as part of that the technology surrounding the industry needs to adapt as well.



More information can be found at: https://jz198.isrefer.com/go/webinar-sign-up/cpay2me.



Participants in the live call will discover new insights on how to find the best property to buy and sell, as well as how to fund those purchases and how to flip the property to the world's largest online network of real estate investors, including cash and institutional buyers.



The evolution in real estate investing allows people to find, analyze, fund and flip deals with one click from their phone or computer. Financing information shows participants how to make the most of their new skills and information, including how they can benefit from new advancements like real estate crowdfunding. The app driven real estate investing platform can provide funding, deals, investors and professionals to go to a property and put an accurate value on it



The How To Find It module of the webinar explains how participants can gain access to local investment properties before they hit the market. They will get resources that big institutional busters use to purchase thousands of properties at bargain prices. This knowledge and skill set will allow people to buy single properties or groups at big discounts.



Sometimes people will want to spend time doing up the properties they purchase, but when real estate investors want a fast sale, quick flipping offers a good opportunity. This strategy involves putting property in front of buyers who are ready and willing to pay now.



Funding opportunities are also discussed, including how investors can get funding for any type of property based on the deal itself, not on the history of the investor.





Full details of all the benefits available to participants on the webinar are available on the URL provided above, where interested parties can sign up at the click of a button.





