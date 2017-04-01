       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Liberty Transaction Services Provides Premium Real Estate Transaction Coordinators in CA

ID: 515634
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Liberty Transaction Services focus on complete, correct and on-time preparation of the necessary paperwork and timelines related to real estate processes and transaction from start to finish by their team of superior Transaction Coordinator Los Angeles CA.

They abide by the guidelines of each states requirements impeccably. They also include any extra disclosures needed by the customer or broker, or county and city where the transaction is taking place. They handle the entire transaction process with best in class professionalism and customer service.

Their services include marketing for clients properties, negotiating offers and preparing contracts for the clients with an aim to remove these responsibilities from the customers to do list and helping them focus on their growing business instead. The Liberty coordinators spends around 20 hours on average for each transaction verifying document accuracy, keeping all stake holders informed and gathering signatures.

Liberty Real Estate Transaction Management Los Angeles CA works sincerely to meet the deadlines, complete the paperwork and coordinate all communication with lenders, buyers, escrow, title, home warranty and agents. Their transaction coordinators give a complete record of all documents and actions all times to the clients by e-mail, eFax and DocuSign all documents as applicable. Liberty Transaction strives to be an environment friendly paperless company. They also do not charge in case when the transaction fails to close due to any reason.

About Liberty Transactions
Liberty Transaction Services is leading real estate transaction coordinators in CA handling everything from start to finish with their team of superior Transaction Coordinators focusing on complete, correct, and on-time preparation of the customers necessary paperwork and timelines.

Their main motto is to keep the client out in the field and close as many real estate transactions as possible providing complete professionalism for a premium experience for all parties. Moreover they charge fees only if the transaction closes successfully.



To find out more about libertytransactions visit http://www.libertytransactions.com/

Media Contact:
Liberty Transactions
Tel: 949.433.7706
Toll Free Number: 877-886-3645
Email: tracie.libertytc(at)outlook.com

###



More information:
http://www.libertytransactions.com/



Keywords (optional):

transaction-coordinator-los-angeles-ca, real-estate-coordinator-los-angeles-ca, real-estate-transaction-management-san-jose-ca,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/04/2017 - 05:07
Language: English
News-ID 515634
Character count: 2498
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Liberty Transactions
Ansprechpartner: Liberty Transactions Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Los Angeles
Telefon: 949.433.7706

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 38

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.198
Registriert Heute: 7
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 192


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z