Liberty Transaction Services Provides Premium Real Estate Transaction Coordinators in CA

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Liberty Transaction Services focus on complete, correct and on-time preparation of the necessary paperwork and timelines related to real estate processes and transaction from start to finish by their team of superior Transaction Coordinator Los Angeles CA.



They abide by the guidelines of each states requirements impeccably. They also include any extra disclosures needed by the customer or broker, or county and city where the transaction is taking place. They handle the entire transaction process with best in class professionalism and customer service.



Their services include marketing for clients properties, negotiating offers and preparing contracts for the clients with an aim to remove these responsibilities from the customers to do list and helping them focus on their growing business instead. The Liberty coordinators spends around 20 hours on average for each transaction verifying document accuracy, keeping all stake holders informed and gathering signatures.



Liberty Real Estate Transaction Management Los Angeles CA works sincerely to meet the deadlines, complete the paperwork and coordinate all communication with lenders, buyers, escrow, title, home warranty and agents. Their transaction coordinators give a complete record of all documents and actions all times to the clients by e-mail, eFax and DocuSign all documents as applicable. Liberty Transaction strives to be an environment friendly paperless company. They also do not charge in case when the transaction fails to close due to any reason.



About Liberty Transactions

Liberty Transaction Services is leading real estate transaction coordinators in CA handling everything from start to finish with their team of superior Transaction Coordinators focusing on complete, correct, and on-time preparation of the customers necessary paperwork and timelines.



Their main motto is to keep the client out in the field and close as many real estate transactions as possible providing complete professionalism for a premium experience for all parties. Moreover they charge fees only if the transaction closes successfully.





To find out more about libertytransactions visit http://www.libertytransactions.com/



Media Contact:

Liberty Transactions

Tel: 949.433.7706

Toll Free Number: 877-886-3645

Email: tracie.libertytc(at)outlook.com



###





More information:

http://www.libertytransactions.com/



PressRelease by

Liberty Transactions

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 05:07

Language: English

News-ID 515634

Character count: 2498

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Liberty Transactions

Ansprechpartner: Liberty Transactions

Stadt: Los Angeles

Telefon: 949.433.7706



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease