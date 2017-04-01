Customer Favorite Cosmetic Organizer Is Currently Sold Out On Amazon.com

       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Cosmopolitan Collection has made the #1 rated acrylic cosmetic organizer on Amazon.com. The unit is so popular; it is currently sold out.

(firmenpresse) - The Cosmopolitan Collection acrylic [cosmetic organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) saw record-breaking sales this holiday period. The increased interest and enthusiasm in the makeup organizer has lead to the unit being sold out and not available.

"We made aggressive sales projections for this fourth quarter and made ordered a record amount of stock," said company spokesperson Rob Bowser. "Still, we saw an increased interest and demand, exhausting our complete supply of the cosmetic organizer. We have increased production and want to assure our customers that the acrylic cosmetic storage unit will be available on Amazon.com again with a few days."

Cosmopolitan Collection has dedicated their research and production efforts to a single product, their cosmetic organizer. The organizer is made of high-quality acrylic, durable, attractive and a useful piece. The sophisticated appearance, convenience, and quality of their cosmetic organizer has appealed to both men and women, in both the home and professional settings.

Customers are clearly enthusiastic about the makeup organizer. Out of more than 160 reviews, 97% of customers wrote they liked their cosmetic organizer. One five-star reviewer wrote, "I bought two for my teenaged nieces and they loved them! Fast delivery and they arrived in perfect condition. Highly recommend."

The [acrylic makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_YgY.xbS34QN1D) is two pieces that can be stacked or separated. The unit contains a combination of compartments and drawers for everything including lipstick, cotton swabs, makeup brushes, nail polish and more.

The current price of the cosmetic organizer is $42.99, with free shipping available on orders over $49. Cosmopolitan Collection is taking every effort to ensure the cosmetic organizer is back in stock soon.

About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."



Date: 01/04/2017 - 05:14
