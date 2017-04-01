       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Masked Credit Cards: The Best Way of Secure Holiday Shopping

Abine.com has released a new how-to guide on masked credit cards. Online buyers and other interested parties can find the guide online at https://www.abine.com/deleteme/landing.php.

(firmenpresse) - Between Cyber Monday Nov 28th 2016 and Christmas Eve December 24th ÂÂ or perhaps December 25th with Amazon same day delivery ÂÂ USA consumers will spend over $50 billion dollars on e-commerce holiday shopping primarily by going online and using hundreds of millions of traditional plastic credit cards from Visa, MasterCard, Amex, and Discover to pay. These credit cards are a target for hackers, scammers and disreputable marketers alike because they can be stolen, charged, and re-charged easily before banks catch on and shut them down.

[Masked Credit Cards](https://www.abine.com/index.html) are virtual credit cards (A.K.A disposable credit cards or one-time use cards) which can be generated instantly at any online merchant from any phone or web browser with AbineÂÂs Blur software.

For the safest holiday shopping, make a new Masked Card in the amount of the gift and no more. One can make new Masked Cards for every transaction ÂÂ thereÂÂs no limit and they can ÂÂ for a small fee ÂÂ charge right back to one's personal credit card earning rewards points.

Holiday Shopping is More Secure with Masked Credit Cards

LetÂÂs walk through a few scenarios, assuming one has made a purchase or many purchases using a Masked Card at the web merchants he shopped with this season:

A merchant has a data breach and hackers steal all recorded credit card information. No problem, because they have only stolen the Masked Card ÂÂ which no longer has available funds since it was already used to buy the amount of the gift purchased.

A merchant tries to charge for additional services, insurance, or huge shipping and handling costs. No problem: again, thereÂÂs no additional value on the card so they can try to charge, but canÂÂt take advantage of what one doesnÂÂt want to pay for.

A service tries to bill for subscriptions beyond what was agreed. No problem, one can shut down any Masked Virtual Card from being able to receive charges at any time.


Masked Credit Cards turn the credit card into software, adding cool feature
One should take a minute to protect him and his family by shopping with [Masked Cards](https://www.abine.com/index.html) before holiday shopping this season. ItÂÂs no question that using BlurÂÂs Masked Cards provide with peace of mind and a sense of security when shopping online, but Abine still love to hear how their Masked Cards are being used! Send them an email to support[at]get abine [dot] com with most creative and effective ways for using Masked Cards this holiday season, and be entered for a chance to win a $25 gift card.

About Abine

Online privacy company Abine is the creator of Blur- the only password manager and digital wallet that protects passwords, payments and privacy. AbineÂÂs solutions have been trusted by over 25 million people worldwide.



http://https://www.abine.com/



Abine.com
https://www.abine.com/

