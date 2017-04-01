Senstyle Now Completes Design Projects of Different Complexity Levels

Home interior is a priority to those people, who wish to give their houses a brand new look and make a positive impression upon their guests.

Home interior is a priority to those people, who wish to give their houses a brand new look and make a positive impression upon their guests. With Senstyle, the process of interior design wont be a challenge anymore. The company is capable of completing projects of diverse complexity levels meeting the needs, preferences and expectations of their clients.



Senstyle is an interior design studio, which offers all kinds of services that are related to home, landscape, architecture and exterior design. They have years of experience in the market and the firsthand knowledge of what their customers need. The company, information about which is available at http://senstyle.ru/about-us , uses individual approach to each client, trying their best effort to meet special needs and preferences of their customers. This is what they tell about their mission: Its incorrect to consider the interior of your home the result of nice décor only. Any room has its own mission and role. Our task is to make the interior both appealing and functional so that you could feel comfortable and relaxed there.



The design studio is capable of creating unique interior design projects of diverse complexity levels. They offer numerous project types to meet the desires of their customers and realize their vision of the surrounding space. They possess the required amount of skills and knowledge to successfully complete any design project for private homes, apartments, commercial buildings etc.



Apart from that, Senstyle experts are ready to create exclusive interior elements within the shortest time possible. They discuss all the nuances of the project with a client and try their best effort to realize the ideas in real life. The range of services the company offers is vast and includes planning and creation of interior design projects, authors supervision, interior décor, key ready projects, creation of exclusive and unique interior elements etc.



About the Company:



Senstyle is a contemporary interior design studio, which focuses on planning and completion of modern and high quality design projects. The company has years of experience in the business, the required level of expertise and enough skills to cope with tasks of any complexity levels. They offer individual approach to each customer and make it possible to choose between a wide array of services.



Contact Info:

Address: Rostovskoje Highway 23/1, 350000 Krasnodar, Russian Federation

Tel.: +7 (952) 866 99 06 / +7 (967) 313 43 15

E-mail: design(at)senstyle.ru

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chikunova_mariya_designer/

Website: http://senstyle.ru/





