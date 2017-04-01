Hemp, Inc. on What's Next in 2017 for the Industrial Hemp Industry

(firmenpresse) - SPRING HOPE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- As festive gatherings and yuletide celebrations come to an end, (OTC PINK: HEMP) executives are looking forward to 2017, especially since there were transformative strides made within the industrial hemp industry in 2016. And what better way for the industrial hemp industry to ring in the New Year than with Rhode Island's "Hemp Growth Act"? The "game changing" Act went into effect on January 1, 2017. Laws governing industrial hemp have now evolved in a total of 33 states (Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia).

Rhode Island's , which took effect January 1, 2017, was originally written so that members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe could grow hemp. However, lawmakers later broadened the language to allow any licensed grower. Under the "Hemp Growth Act" individuals will be allowed to obtain a state license to cultivate hemp for things such as clothing, food or other commercial products. With the newly implemented Act, hemp is now treated as "an agricultural product that may be legally produced, possessed, distributed and commercially traded. The Department of Business Regulation will be responsible for establishing rules and regulations for the licensing and regulation of hemp growers and processors. The Department is also authorized to certify any higher educational institution in Rhode Island to grow or handle or assist in growing or handling industrial hemp for the purpose of agricultural or academic research." (Source: )

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of (OTC PINK: HEMP), said, "Now that more people are aware of the benefits of hemp and more states are finding the economic benefits of hemp appealing, hemp has become quite the sought after resource. Until the federal ban is lifted, we all have to continue to educate the public on hemp and its benefits. Hemp, Inc., with the only commercial-sized decorticator in North America, is on the forefront leading the way. Our multipurpose decortication plant is nearing completion and we expect the mill portion of it to be fully operational by the middle of this month. Hemp, Inc. has positioned itself at the cornerstone in the hemp industry."

The U.S. market for hemp is around $600 million per year with over 25,000 uses including food, cosmetics, plastics and bio-fuel. The U.S. is currently the world's top importer of hemp fiber for various products. China and Canada are the top two exporters in the world. Even so, 2017 is definitely brimming with good things to come for the U.S. industrial hemp industry.

Additionally, according to the website, has been pre-filed for the 2017 legislature. It is set to be introduced on January 4, 2017 and referred to the House's Environmental and Agricultural Committee. This bill "would remove the state ban on industrial hemp, setting the stage to nullify federal prohibition on the plant in practice," according to the . "The legislation would simply remove industrial hemp from the state's list of controlled substances. This would open the door for a full-scale commercial hemp market in the state by treating it as any other crop for farming."

Perlowin commented, "It would be ground breaking for our industry if New Hampshire passes House Bill 151. It behooves us to repeat this historical ground breaking industrial hemp news."

Perlowin continued, "This could easily start a trend extending all the way up to the federal level to de-schedule hemp entirely since it makes absolutely no sense that industrial hemp is considered a drug in the first place, any more than corn, wheat, cotton or oats. This creates an enormous resurgence for farmers all over America to be able to grow industrial hemp, unburdened. What does that mean for Hemp, Inc.? Well, we have the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America which means business will increase tremendously. The hemp has to be processed and we have the capacity to process it on a large scale. The infrastructure is already in place."

The Tenth Amendment Center article went on to state, "By ending state prohibition, residents in New Hampshire would have an open door to start industrial hemp farming should they be willing to risk violating ongoing federal prohibition... HB151 would simply ignore federal prohibition and authorize commercial farming and production in New Hampshire anyway."

According to , the newest hemp states are: Florida with on 3/28/16; Alabama with on 5/10/16; Pennsylvania with on 7/20/16; and, Rhode Island with on 7/18/16. It also mentioned that between January and December, 2016, "nearly 4,000 advocates took action 17,200 times compared to a little over 10,000 actions in 2015." This was recorded by 's advocacy database.

This spring, Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC (IHM) in Spring Hope, North Carolina is preparing to grow 50 acres of industrial hemp. According to executives, however, the spring planting of industrial hemp hinges on the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission (NCIHC) establishing the rules and regulations for the state's agriculture program to grow or cultivate industrial hemp. The Commission convened before the new year on December 22, 2016 to institute the rules and regulations to ensure farmers will be able to plant hemp in time for spring. With more families "going green," farmers see more lucrative opportunity in the environmentally sustainable hemp crop than with any other crop.

Hemp, Inc. is excited at the possibility of growing their own of hemp in the spring next to their 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing plant. A tour of this hemp grow, as well as a tour of the facility, will be part of the monthly two-day seminars being offered through . Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is also partnering with land owners and farmers across North Carolina to grow hemp. Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC already has a to purchase 1,500 acres of hemp from BioRegen Innovation Cooperative.

(BioRegen) is a cooperative enterprise of farmers, industry experts and seed breeders. BioRegen seeks to build bio regenerative communities throughout the state of North Carolina. Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, according to the Letter of Intent (LOI), will purchase the raw hemp that is to be harvested from BioRegen's land in eastern North Carolina, approximately seventy-five miles from Hemp, Inc.'s industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina.

"We're in the final stages of bringing our multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North Carolina online and the portion of our mill should be operational mid-January," said David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC. Schmitt is also on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association (). The NCIHA was the organization that tirelessly petitioned to create the North Carolina hemp bill and helped to get it passed and helped with the final ratified bill that is now law in North Carolina. NCIHA has many initiatives in progress to help speed the cultivation and use of industrial hemp. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click .

According to Schmitt, the company plans to purchase an additional 1,500 acres of hemp with other North Carolina farmers thus bringing the total hemp acreage to over 3,000 acres and possibly more.

To see the video of America's largest hemp processing facility (70,000 square feet under roof, on 9 acres) and 60-foot silo installation, click .

Hemp, Inc. will also be providing monthly, two-day educational seminars every month beginning late February/early March, 2017. Day 1 of the seminar will be held at a location (to be determined) in Raleigh, North Carolina and Day 2 of the seminar will be held at the industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope with 50 acres of hemp (or Kenaf) growing next door. So far, the company has received over a hundred inquiries and interests for the hands-on seminars. For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the hemp field and hemp processing facility or showcasing your company's hemp products, at these monthly events, click .

According to Perlowin, the company has already secured an outstanding lineup of experts from at least a dozen states all over the country, including New York, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon and Kentucky. "The Hemp University," as it's called, will educate its attendees on key topics such as transitioning from traditional farming to organic farming, different hemp cultivar strains, how and where to get certified seeds, planting and harvesting industrial hemp, an in depth history of hemp and its many uses, agronomy, permaculture, ecological advantages and many more courses with an ever expanding curriculum.

It will also cover such topics as organic certification, potential licensing fees, what's happening with industrial hemp in different states around America, high CBD strains and different CBD extraction technologies (which will also be installed and showcased at Hemp, Inc. processing facility) and marketability of the crop. The seminars are expected to start in late February/early March, 2017.

"We plan to showcase hemp retail products from all around the country and connect potential distributors with industrial hemp product manufacturers. It will be a one stop shop for everything or the Hemp Hub for every aspect of industrial hemp from seed and soil to sale," said Perlowin.

Companies interested in showcasing their products and industry experts who would like to speak at these events should visit .

David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s subsidiary, IHM, said, "We expect a dynamic seminar lineup. The Hemp University will feature something for everyone looking to either break into this industry or grow their business. All of the farmers we currently work with are growing Kenaf but are eager to switch to industrial hemp."

Hemp, Inc.'s commercial, large scale, 70,000 square foot , on 9 acres of land in Spring Hope, North Carolina is the only one of this magnitude in North America. It is indeed bound to become the mecca of this new clean green agricultural and industrial American revolution.

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used as a nutritional food product for humans and pets, building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see the video showcasing the dramatic footage of our hemp and Kenaf grows, click .

Industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for decades. Cultivating hemp does not require any particular climate or soil, and is thus found in all parts of the world and has been found to be a better alternative than other raw materials. Hemp products can be recycled, reused and are 100% biodegradable. The growth speed of the plant is fast enough to meet the increasing industrial and commercial demand for these products. Switching to hemp products will help save the environment, leaving a cleaner and greener planet for the next generation.

"The hemp crop grows dense and vigorously. Sunlight cannot penetrate the plants to reach the ground, and this means the crop is normally free of weeds. Its deep roots use ground water and reduce its salinity. Also, erosion of topsoil is limited, thereby reducing water pollution. The roots give nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil. After the harvest, this soil makes excellent compost amendments for other plants, and hemp cultivation can follow the rotation of agriculture with wheat or soybean. In fact, the same soil can be used to grow hemp for many years, without losing its high quality. The hemp plant absorbs toxic metals emitted by nuclear plants into the soil, such as copper, cadmium, lead and mercury." (Source: )

"" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the #1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "" by Steve Bloom.

Freedom Leaf Magazine, one of the preeminent news resources for the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry in America, is published by Freedom Leaf, Inc., a fully reporting, audited, publicly traded company on OTC Markets. Stay in the loop with Freed Leaf Magazine as it continues to deliver the good news in marijuana reform with some of the most compelling art, entertainment, and lifestyle-driven industry news in the cannabis/hemp sector. On the go? Download the Freedom Leaf mobile app to stay connected as they transform the delivery of cannabis news and information across the digital landscape. Get the mobile app on or .

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting . To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the .

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit .

(OTC PINK: HEMP) seeks to benefit many constituencies from a "Cultural Creative" perspective, thereby not exploiting or endangering any group. CEO of Hemp, Inc., Bruce Perlowin, is positioning the company as a leader in the industrial hemp industry, with a social and environmental mission at its core. Thus, the publicly traded company believes in "up streaming" a portion of its profits back to its originator, in which some cases will one day be the American small farmer -- cultivating natural, sustainable products as an interwoven piece of nature. By Hemp, Inc. focusing on comprehensive investment results -- that is, with respect to performance along the interrelated dimensions of people, planet, and profits -- the triple bottom line approach can be an important tool to support its sustainability goal.

