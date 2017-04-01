The Construction Company Odisseya Has Reported Their Intention to Project and Build Key Ready Houses

The construction company Odisseya has reported their intention to project and build key ready houses.

(firmenpresse) - The construction company Odisseya has reported their intention to project and build key ready houses. They can boast years of experience and knowledge in the business as well as the ability to cope with projects of diverse complexity levels.



Odisseya is a credible contemporary construction company, which is based in Krasnodar. The company has won popularity and nice reputation with its clients due to the individual approach and high quality servicing they offer to each customer. They use modern technologies and innovative solutions when working on their projects. They have established fruitful partnership relationships with the suppliers of construction materials. This ensures absence of extra financial expenditures customers may encounter when buying the materials on their own. All the required equipment and materials are delivered directly to the customers sites.



One of the benefits the company ensures is that they work not only in Krasnodar, but across the Krasnodar region. This helps expand the client base and makes it possible to get quality servicing for many customers. The experts working for the company supervise each stage of the construction process with attention and responsibility.



It is possible to choose ready-made projects or order the development of unique projects of homes, SPA, saunas, cottage houses, summerhouses etc. The choice of the project can be made with regard to the crucial criteria specified in the search filter provided at the website. These criteria include the type of the building, the floor space, the number of floors, the roof, the style, availability of the basement and the garage and additional parameters. It is possible to get in touch with the representatives of the company any time of the day.



For more information, please, feel free to visit http://odisseya-yug.ru/



About the Company:



Odisseya is a modern and reputable construction company, which delivers high quality construction services to the residents of Krasnodar and the Krasnodar region. The company has years of experience in the business and has already won the loyalty of hundreds of satisfied clients. They are ready to plan and develop projects of diverse complexity levels. The company deals with reputable suppliers of construction materials and makes it possible to order readymade projects and develop unique projects based on the requirements of their customers.





Contact Info:

Address: 20 Geroja Averkieva Street, 350000 Krasnodar, Russian Federation

Tel.: + 8 (909) 444 8115 / + 8 (918) 020 4909 / + 8 (989) 630 1100

E-mail: mail(at)odisseya-yug.ru

Website: http://odisseya-yug.ru/





More information:

http://odisseya-yug.ru



PressRelease by

Odisseya

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 07:45

Language: English

News-ID 515645

Character count: 2861

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Odisseya



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease