edatastyle lunch an new addon for WooCommerce thats Woocommerce variations Color or Image Variation Swatches

January 4, 2017: Nowadays, e-Commerce market is altering day by day, often, due to the dynamic way of web technologies. WooCommerce is an open source e-commerce plugin for WordPress. It is made for small to large-sized online stores using WordPress. Edatastyle.com is a web design firm established in 2016 and now focuses generally on WordPress Premium theme development.



They are a focused development services company offering PSD to HTML, HTML5, WordPress development and Javascript (JS) development services at reasonable prices.



they have created WooCommerce variations color and image buttons that are user friendly than dropdown selects. You can insert color swatches, images or text buttons to your variable products. They are greatly customizable options to fit your shops colors and style. This WooCommerce variation button plugin will help you to have an improved UX in your WooCommerce website, as your customers will see all your variations without having to click on a dropdown.



eDataStyle offers you clean, eye-catching, SEO optimized free and premium responsive WordPress themes and WooCommerce variation button plugins. You can easily download amazing themes and give your site a professional and well-designed looks. They provide highly customizable functionality and design to make website you have always desired. More than 60% of the business originates from their existing customers who have enjoyed using the services at an affordable cost.



Edatastyle.com is a web design company specialized in WordPress and creates awesome plugins and themes using cutting edge technology by following WordPress standards.



Author Name: Saiful islam

Company Name: Edatastyle.com

Address: Dhaka

Ph. No.:+8801670556539

Company Email Id.: edatastyle(at)gmail.com



https://edatastyle.com/



