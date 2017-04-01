       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Modern-T Offers Professional Equipment for Hotels and Businesses

(firmenpresse) - With hundreds of companies offering high quality equipment for all types of businesses, its not easy to find the one, which is really worth the attention and adheres to the needs and requirements of customers. Modern-T stands out from the crowd not only due to the wide range of products they offer for sale, but also because of the high level of servicing and attention to the needs of their clients.

Modern-T is an online store, which offers professional equipment for hotels and other businesses. The company specializes in servicing small-to-large businesses, who focus on client servicing. They see their mission in the formation of the innovative, effective and technological solutions that make it possible for the customers to choose the best products they can ever find on sale.

As of today, Modern-T services hotels, laundries, trade and business centers, providing them with high quality equipment, such as electronic locks available at http://modern-t.ru/category/elektronnye-zamki/ or hotel minibars customers can find at http://modern-t.ru/category/minibary/ . Apart from that, the catalogue of products the company offers for sale involves Vectair products, safes, doors, telephones, laundry and bathroom equipment, kids chairs and baby changing tables and what not. These products are available at affordable cost and feature high quality.

The company cooperates with the best suppliers of equipment from Russia and abroad. They have years of experience in this business and work really hard to improve the quality of their services as well as customer satisfaction rate. The client base of the company keeps growing fast and enlists over 5000 of satisfied customers. The website is available 24/7.

For more information, please, feel free to visit http://modern-t.ru/

About the Company:

Modern-T is a web-based platform, which sells high quality equipment for hotels and other businesses that deal with customer servicing. They have been in business for several years already and managed to win loyalty of customers and immense popularity. The company cooperates with trusted and reputable suppliers of hotel equipment. The range of products they offer for sale is extensive. The website is available round-the-clock.



Address: Rostovskoje Highway, 14/2, Office 12, 350000 Krasnodar, Russian Federation
Tel.: 8 (861) 225-02-40 / 8 (918) 675-74-38 / 8 (918) 315-33-38
E-mail: info(at)modern-t.ru
Website: http://modern-t.ru/



http://modern-t.ru/



Modern-T

