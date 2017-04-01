(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sanofi Announces Soliqua(TM) 100/33 Now Available in the U.S.
Paris, France - January 4, 2017 - Sanofi announced today that Soliqua(TM)
100/33 (insulin glargine 100 Units/mL & lixisenatide(*) 33 mcg/mL injection) is
now available by prescription in U.S. pharmacies. Soliqua 100/33 is indicated
for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled on
basal insulin (less than 60 Units daily) or lixisenatide.
"We are encouraged by the potential of Soliqua 100/33, which has demonstrated
superior HbA1c lowering versus Lantus," said Peter Guenter, Executive Vice
President, Head, Global Diabetes & Cardiovascular Business Unit, Sanofi. "By
offering Soliqua 100/33 - a product containing both a basal insulin and a GLP-1
therapy - at a competitive price while facilitating patient access, we believe
we are providing value to patients and the healthcare system."
In the labeled clinical trial, once-daily Soliqua 100/33 demonstrated
statistical superiority for the change in HbA1c from baseline to week 30
(p<0.0001) versus Lantus(®), the most prescribed basal insulin in the
world.(1,2,3) The most common side effects reported in the clinical program
included low blood sugar, nausea, stuffy or runny nose and sore throat,
diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection and headache. Soliqua 100/33 is
delivered in a single pre-filled SoloStar pen with a dose range covering from
15 to 60 Units and two starting doses to support patients' insulin needs.
Soliqua 100/33 was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on
November 21, 2016.
The daily Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) price of Soliqua 100/33 is $127 for a
300 Unit pen, which equals $19.90 per day at the average final dose of 47 Units
used in the labeled clinical trial.
Sanofi is offering Soliqua 100/33 at a $0 co-pay(**) for eligible U.S. patients
with commercial insurance and is working to secure coverage for Soliqua 100/33
on health plans nationwide. Sanofi is also offering a tailored support program,
Soliqua 100/33 COACH, at no cost to adults living with type 2 diabetes who have
been prescribed Soliqua 100/33 by their doctor.
"Healthcare professionals need a broad range of treatments to individualize a
patient's diabetes care, particularly for the many adults living with diabetes
who continue to face challenges in controlling their blood sugar levels even
after treatment with basal insulin," said George Grunberger, M.D., FACP, FACE,
Chairman, Grunberger Diabetes Institute. "This combination product provides a
new option for many patients uncontrolled on basal insulin therapy or
lixisenatide."
About Sanofi Diabetes & Cardiovascular
Diabetes and cardiovascular disease affect millions of people worldwide, with
many managing the complex challenges of both. Building on our portfolio
evolution, heritage and expertise, Sanofi has a focused business unit dedicated
to delivering innovative, value-based medicines and integrated solutions in
these therapeutic areas. We are committed to a collaborative approach that
involves strategic alliances with professional and patient associations,
research institutions and leaders in healthcare and other industries, with the
goal of advancing scientific knowledge, driving the convergence of science and
technology, helping to improve outcomes and inspiring an evolution in care.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes
therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five
global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and
Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi
is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).
Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements
are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include
projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the
product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-
looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects",
"anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "looks forward" and
similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations
reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are
cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various
risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally
beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments
to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the
forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties
include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or
government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or
commercial potential of the product, the absence of guarantee that the product
will be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical
data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety,
quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with
intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome
of such litigation, and volatile economic conditions, as well as those risks
discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by
Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for
the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,
Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
information or statements.
Contacts:
Global Media Relations Investor Relations
Jack Cox George Grofik
Tel.: + (33) 1 53 77 46 46 Tel.: + (33) 1 53 77 45 45
mr(at)sanofi.com ir(at)sanofi.com
U.S. Media Relations U.S. Diabetes Communications
Ashleigh Koss Susan Brooks
Tel.: +1 (908) 981-8745 Tel.: +1 (908) 981 6566
ashleigh.koss(at)sanofi.com susan.brooks(at)sanofi.com
Global Diabetes Communications
Philip McNamara
Tel.: +1 (908) 938 0390
philip.mcnamara(at)sanofi.com
(*) Lixisenatide was in-licensed from Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen:
ZEAL), www.zealandpharma.com.
(** )With the SOLIQUA 100/33 Savings Card, patients may be eligible for the $0
CO-PAY offer for the next 12 months. Restrictions apply. This offer is for
commercially insured patients and is not valid for prescriptions covered by or
submitted for reimbursement under Medicare, Medicaid, VA, DOD, or TRICARE, or
similar federal or state programs including any state pharmaceutical programs.
Void where prohibited by law. Savings card carries maximum savings of $700 off
per pack for the duration of the program. Savings may vary depending on
patient's out-of-pocket costs. Upon registration, patient receives all program
details. Sanofi US reserves the right to rescind, revoke, or amend the program
without notice.
References
1. Data on file: IMS Q_Global Q4/2015, V.Kircher.
2. Rosenstock J, et al. Presentation 186-O presented at American Diabetes
Association (ADA) 76th Scientific Sessions, New Orleans, LA, U.S., 2016.
Available from Date accessed: November 2016.
3. Aroda V, et al. Presentation 238-O presented at American Diabetes
Association (ADA) 76th Scientific Sessions, New Orleans, LA, U.S., 2016.
Available from Date accessed: November 2016.
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/152918/R/2068735/776940.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sanofi via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://en.sanofi.com
Date: 01/04/2017 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 515653
Character count: 9475
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sanofi
Stadt: PARIS
Number of hits: 24
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.200
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|209
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.