Sanofi Announces Soliqua(TM) 100/33 Now Available in the U.S.

Paris, France - January 4, 2017 - Sanofi announced today that Soliqua(TM)

100/33 (insulin glargine 100 Units/mL & lixisenatide(*) 33 mcg/mL injection) is

now available by prescription in U.S. pharmacies. Soliqua 100/33 is indicated

for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled on

basal insulin (less than 60 Units daily) or lixisenatide.



"We are encouraged by the potential of Soliqua 100/33, which has demonstrated

superior HbA1c lowering versus Lantus," said Peter Guenter, Executive Vice

President, Head, Global Diabetes & Cardiovascular Business Unit, Sanofi. "By

offering Soliqua 100/33 - a product containing both a basal insulin and a GLP-1

therapy - at a competitive price while facilitating patient access, we believe

we are providing value to patients and the healthcare system."



In the labeled clinical trial, once-daily Soliqua 100/33 demonstrated

statistical superiority for the change in HbA1c from baseline to week 30

(p<0.0001) versus Lantus(®), the most prescribed basal insulin in the

world.(1,2,3) The most common side effects reported in the clinical program

included low blood sugar, nausea, stuffy or runny nose and sore throat,

diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection and headache. Soliqua 100/33 is

delivered in a single pre-filled SoloStar pen with a dose range covering from

15 to 60 Units and two starting doses to support patients' insulin needs.

Soliqua 100/33 was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on

November 21, 2016.



The daily Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) price of Soliqua 100/33 is $127 for a

300 Unit pen, which equals $19.90 per day at the average final dose of 47 Units

used in the labeled clinical trial.





Sanofi is offering Soliqua 100/33 at a $0 co-pay(**) for eligible U.S. patients

with commercial insurance and is working to secure coverage for Soliqua 100/33

on health plans nationwide. Sanofi is also offering a tailored support program,

Soliqua 100/33 COACH, at no cost to adults living with type 2 diabetes who have

been prescribed Soliqua 100/33 by their doctor.



"Healthcare professionals need a broad range of treatments to individualize a

patient's diabetes care, particularly for the many adults living with diabetes

who continue to face challenges in controlling their blood sugar levels even

after treatment with basal insulin," said George Grunberger, M.D., FACP, FACE,

Chairman, Grunberger Diabetes Institute. "This combination product provides a

new option for many patients uncontrolled on basal insulin therapy or

lixisenatide."





About Sanofi Diabetes & Cardiovascular

Diabetes and cardiovascular disease affect millions of people worldwide, with

many managing the complex challenges of both. Building on our portfolio

evolution, heritage and expertise, Sanofi has a focused business unit dedicated

to delivering innovative, value-based medicines and integrated solutions in

these therapeutic areas. We are committed to a collaborative approach that

involves strategic alliances with professional and patient associations,

research institutions and leaders in healthcare and other industries, with the

goal of advancing scientific knowledge, driving the convergence of science and

technology, helping to improve outcomes and inspiring an evolution in care.



About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi

is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).



Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements

are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include

projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the

product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-

looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects",

"anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "looks forward" and

similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations

reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are

cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various

risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally

beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments

to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the

forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties

include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or

government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or

commercial potential of the product, the absence of guarantee that the product

will be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical

data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety,

quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with

intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome

of such litigation, and volatile economic conditions, as well as those risks

discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by

Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for

the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,

Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

information or statements.







(*) Lixisenatide was in-licensed from Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen:

ZEAL), www.zealandpharma.com.



(** )With the SOLIQUA 100/33 Savings Card, patients may be eligible for the $0

CO-PAY offer for the next 12 months. Restrictions apply. This offer is for

commercially insured patients and is not valid for prescriptions covered by or

submitted for reimbursement under Medicare, Medicaid, VA, DOD, or TRICARE, or

similar federal or state programs including any state pharmaceutical programs.

Void where prohibited by law. Savings card carries maximum savings of $700 off

per pack for the duration of the program. Savings may vary depending on

patient's out-of-pocket costs. Upon registration, patient receives all program

details. Sanofi US reserves the right to rescind, revoke, or amend the program

without notice.



