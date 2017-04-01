Gemalto launches LTE Cat. M1 wireless module to enable new IoT use cases

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, January 4, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, is launching a leading edge LTE Cat. M1 wireless
module for IoT solutions. The new Cinterion® LTE Cat. M1 solution takes network
efficiency and simplicity to new heights, delivering LTE for Machine-Type-
Communication (MTC) and improved power savings that enables battery life of 10+
years, for some use cases. The new module is ideal for use cases not dependent
on speed, but rather requiring network longevity and improved indoor coverage
such as asset trackers, healthcare solutions, smart meters and industrial
sensors.
The new wireless module is the first IoT solution based on a dedicated LTE Cat.
M1 chipset. The low-power, wide-area (LPWA) module offers extended coverage,
including improved in-building and in-ground penetration. The solution operates
on the highly efficient LTE spectrum and is capable of supporting more than 10
frequency bands from a single hardware device. This eliminates the need for
multiple variants providing simplified global deployment and a fast time to
market. In the future, the new module will be able to run LTE NB-IoT protocols
on the same hardware, giving customers a future-proof path to the latest network
standards. Sharing the same footprint as existing Cinterion products, the LTE
Cat. M1 solution enables easy migration from 2G and 3G devices. Development
samples are available immediately before debuting on the Verizon 4G LTE Cat M1
network in early 2017, which is scheduled to achieve nationwide US coverage by
the end of Q1 2017.
"Supported by all major mobile equipment, chipset and module manufacturers, LTE-
M1 provides an important path forward as we move toward a universal standard for
IoT communication," said Johan Fagerberg, CEO of Berg Insight. "LTE-M networks
co-exist with 2G, 3G and traditional 4G networks, allowing easy evolution while
ensuring the same security and privacy expected from GSM and cellular
technologies."
"The LTE market for IoT is vast and requires connectivity solutions for a range
of devices, from low-power, low-bandwidth applications addressed by LTE-Cat M1,
to higher performance, wider bandwidth use cases best addressed by LTE Cat 1 or
Cat 3," said Chris Schmidt, Executive Director Device Technology at Verizon. "We
are pleased that Gemalto continues to deliver innovative, cost-effective
solutions to meet the evolving needs of Verizon's LTE customers by developing a
Cat-M1 module for use in a variety of IoT verticals, including smart grid,
agriculture, fleet, asset tracking, and smart city applications."
"Gemalto's LTE-M1, LTE Cat. 1 and VoLTE Cat. 1 solutions ensure that highly
efficient 4G connectivity is available for every type of IoT application," said
Andreas Haegele, Senior Vice President M2M at Gemalto. "With steady double-digit
IoT growth expected in the coming years, Gemalto is committed to delivering
cutting edge products that connect, secure and monetize the expanding IoT."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS Greater China
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
