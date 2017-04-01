Gemalto launches LTE Cat. M1 wireless module to enable new IoT use cases

Amsterdam, January 4, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, is launching a leading edge LTE Cat. M1 wireless

module for IoT solutions. The new Cinterion® LTE Cat. M1 solution takes network

efficiency and simplicity to new heights, delivering LTE for Machine-Type-

Communication (MTC) and improved power savings that enables battery life of 10+

years, for some use cases. The new module is ideal for use cases not dependent

on speed, but rather requiring network longevity and improved indoor coverage

such as asset trackers, healthcare solutions, smart meters and industrial

The new wireless module is the first IoT solution based on a dedicated LTE Cat.

M1 chipset. The low-power, wide-area (LPWA) module offers extended coverage,

including improved in-building and in-ground penetration. The solution operates

on the highly efficient LTE spectrum and is capable of supporting more than 10

frequency bands from a single hardware device. This eliminates the need for

multiple variants providing simplified global deployment and a fast time to

market. In the future, the new module will be able to run LTE NB-IoT protocols

on the same hardware, giving customers a future-proof path to the latest network

standards. Sharing the same footprint as existing Cinterion products, the LTE

Cat. M1 solution enables easy migration from 2G and 3G devices. Development

samples are available immediately before debuting on the Verizon 4G LTE Cat M1

network in early 2017, which is scheduled to achieve nationwide US coverage by

the end of Q1 2017.



"Supported by all major mobile equipment, chipset and module manufacturers, LTE-

M1 provides an important path forward as we move toward a universal standard for

IoT communication," said Johan Fagerberg, CEO of Berg Insight. "LTE-M networks

co-exist with 2G, 3G and traditional 4G networks, allowing easy evolution while



ensuring the same security and privacy expected from GSM and cellular

technologies."



"The LTE market for IoT is vast and requires connectivity solutions for a range

of devices, from low-power, low-bandwidth applications addressed by LTE-Cat M1,

to higher performance, wider bandwidth use cases best addressed by LTE Cat 1 or

Cat 3," said Chris Schmidt, Executive Director Device Technology at Verizon. "We

are pleased that Gemalto continues to deliver innovative, cost-effective

solutions to meet the evolving needs of Verizon's LTE customers by developing a

Cat-M1 module for use in a variety of IoT verticals, including smart grid,

agriculture, fleet, asset tracking, and smart city applications."



"Gemalto's LTE-M1, LTE Cat. 1 and VoLTE Cat. 1 solutions ensure that highly

efficient 4G connectivity is available for every type of IoT application," said

Andreas Haegele, Senior Vice President M2M at Gemalto. "With steady double-digit

IoT growth expected in the coming years, Gemalto is committed to delivering

cutting edge products that connect, secure and monetize the expanding IoT."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



