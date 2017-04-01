Curetis Completes Development of Unyvero Cartridge for Intra-Abdominal Infections

Curetis Completes Development of Unyvero Cartridge for Intra-Abdominal

Infections

Curetis Completes Development of Unyvero Cartridge for Intra-Abdominal

Infections



- Highly multiplexed panel covers up to 112 diagnostic targets



- Third new panel developed within one year after IPO





Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 04, 2017 -

Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a

developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced the

completion of development of its fourth Application Cartridge. The Unyvero IAI

Cartridge is designed for the diagnosis of severe intra-abdominal infections and

covers up to 74 bacteria, 13 fungi, 3 toxins and 22 resistance markers. The

panel includes molecular markers for, among others, Clostridium difficile,

Clostridium perfringens, Aeromonas spp. as well as for difficult-to-cultivate

strains such as Prevotella spp. and comprises important antibiotic resistance

markers such as Colistin resistance marker mcr-1, Fosfomycin resistance marker

fosA3 and Nitroimidazol resistance markers nimA and nimB.



Initial verification and validation testing using clinical samples as well as

blood cultures showed very promising interim data. The Unyvero IAI Cartridge

will be made available for further routine clinical testing to several European

hospitals in Q1/2017 for final clinical CE performance evaluation. Commercial

roll-out in Europe is expected following the launch during the ECCMID 2017

conference in April. The IAI Cartridge aims to support clinicians in the fast

and reliable diagnosis of various severe conditions, including peritonitis,

acute abdomen and acute pancreatitis, and addresses a market of up to 1.9



million patients in hospitalized settings in Europe and the U.S. per year.

Together with the Unyvero System, the IAI Cartridge can process a broad variety

of clinical samples, including tissue, positively flagged blood cultures,

ascites and gastric juice.



Complicated intra-abdominal infections are a common problem. In Germany, there

are about 150,000 cases of severe intra-abdominal infections per year. In the

U.S., appendicitis alone affects about 33,000 patients per year and is

responsible for more than 1 million hospital days. Every fourth case of severe

sepsis or septic shock can be attributed to intra-abdominal infections, and

various independent studies show an overall mortality rate of 7.5%.



"We are excited about the fourth successfully completed new cartridge

development program for Unyvero," said Dr. Achim Plum CCO of Curetis. "The IAI

Cartridge complements our Pneumonia, ITI and BCU cartridges and expands our

portfolio of applications for severe infections in hospitalized patients. It

will not only allow existing Unyvero customers to further broaden the use of

their systems, but it will also attract new customer segments."



"With now four highly multiplexed Unyvero Application Cartridges available on

the Unyvero System, we have made it a truly versatile platform," said Dr. Oliver

Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "The IAI panel is a unique and highly differentiated

syndromic testing panel and will be followed by new panels in the areas of

urinary tract infections, cardiology-related infections, sepsis host response

and expanded panels in respiratory diseases in the coming years."



###







Disclaimer



CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to

investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not

constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product

based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the

United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance

characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future

point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.





###





About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the

development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products

for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis

enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection

in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with

other techniques.



To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and

Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.

Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up

to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,

Germany. Curetis has signed collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and

Cempra Inc. as well as several international distribution agreements covering

many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.





For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.





Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities

and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any

investment decision in Curetis.



The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.

However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the

correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does

not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information

contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future

events or for other reasons.



This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,

"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified

by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",

"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",

and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its

strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and

uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements

are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ

materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking

statements, except as may be required by law.







Contact details



Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com



International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info((at))akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth(at)theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012







