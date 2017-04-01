(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Curetis /
Curetis Completes Development of Unyvero Cartridge for Intra-Abdominal
Infections
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Curetis Completes Development of Unyvero Cartridge for Intra-Abdominal
Infections
- Highly multiplexed panel covers up to 112 diagnostic targets
- Third new panel developed within one year after IPO
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 04, 2017 -
Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a
developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced the
completion of development of its fourth Application Cartridge. The Unyvero IAI
Cartridge is designed for the diagnosis of severe intra-abdominal infections and
covers up to 74 bacteria, 13 fungi, 3 toxins and 22 resistance markers. The
panel includes molecular markers for, among others, Clostridium difficile,
Clostridium perfringens, Aeromonas spp. as well as for difficult-to-cultivate
strains such as Prevotella spp. and comprises important antibiotic resistance
markers such as Colistin resistance marker mcr-1, Fosfomycin resistance marker
fosA3 and Nitroimidazol resistance markers nimA and nimB.
Initial verification and validation testing using clinical samples as well as
blood cultures showed very promising interim data. The Unyvero IAI Cartridge
will be made available for further routine clinical testing to several European
hospitals in Q1/2017 for final clinical CE performance evaluation. Commercial
roll-out in Europe is expected following the launch during the ECCMID 2017
conference in April. The IAI Cartridge aims to support clinicians in the fast
and reliable diagnosis of various severe conditions, including peritonitis,
acute abdomen and acute pancreatitis, and addresses a market of up to 1.9
million patients in hospitalized settings in Europe and the U.S. per year.
Together with the Unyvero System, the IAI Cartridge can process a broad variety
of clinical samples, including tissue, positively flagged blood cultures,
ascites and gastric juice.
Complicated intra-abdominal infections are a common problem. In Germany, there
are about 150,000 cases of severe intra-abdominal infections per year. In the
U.S., appendicitis alone affects about 33,000 patients per year and is
responsible for more than 1 million hospital days. Every fourth case of severe
sepsis or septic shock can be attributed to intra-abdominal infections, and
various independent studies show an overall mortality rate of 7.5%.
"We are excited about the fourth successfully completed new cartridge
development program for Unyvero," said Dr. Achim Plum CCO of Curetis. "The IAI
Cartridge complements our Pneumonia, ITI and BCU cartridges and expands our
portfolio of applications for severe infections in hospitalized patients. It
will not only allow existing Unyvero customers to further broaden the use of
their systems, but it will also attract new customer segments."
"With now four highly multiplexed Unyvero Application Cartridges available on
the Unyvero System, we have made it a truly versatile platform," said Dr. Oliver
Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "The IAI panel is a unique and highly differentiated
syndromic testing panel and will be followed by new panels in the areas of
urinary tract infections, cardiology-related infections, sepsis host response
and expanded panels in respiratory diseases in the coming years."
###
Disclaimer
CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to
investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not
constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product
based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the
United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance
characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future
point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.
###
About Curetis
Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the
development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products
for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis
enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection
in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with
other techniques.
To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and
Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.
Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up
to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,
Germany. Curetis has signed collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and
Cempra Inc. as well as several international distribution agreements covering
many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.
Legal Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities
and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any
investment decision in Curetis.
The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.
However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the
correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does
not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information
contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future
events or for other reasons.
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified
by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",
"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",
and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its
strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ
materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking
statements, except as may be required by law.
Contact details
Curetis
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com
www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com
International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info((at))akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68
U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries
The Ruth Group
Lee Roth
lroth(at)theruthgroup.com
Tel. +1 646 536 7012
20170104_Curetis_PR_EN:
http://hugin.info/171382/R/2068752/776951.pdf
Curetis_Logo:
http://hugin.info/171382/R/2068752/776952.jpg
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Curetis via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.curetis.com/
Date: 01/04/2017 - 07:35
Language: English
News-ID 515655
Character count: 8603
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Curetis
Stadt: Holzgerlingen
Number of hits: 26
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.200
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|216
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.