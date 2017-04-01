The Global Market Analysis of Attack Helicopter for the Forecast Period 2017-2021 Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.21%

The analysts forecast the global attack helicopter market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Albany, New York, January 4, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has just issued a new research report to its string. This new report is headlined as Global Attack Helicopter Market 2017-2021. It focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the global market of attack helicopter for the forecast period of 2017 to 2021. The new report also outlines the market share of attack helicopter for the key regions like Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific). The analysis considers the income generated from the sales of attack helicopter internationally for calculating the market size.



The report starts with a synopsis of an attack helicopter (also known as gunships). Attack helicopters are designed to cart heavy armaments such as ATGMs (Anti-tank Guided Missiles) like auto canons, Hellfire, heavy machine guns, unguided rockets and air-to-air missiles (AAMs). The AAMs carried by them are typically positioned for self-defense purposes. The attack helicopters are primarily known for the capability of engaging targets on the ground, like armored fighting vehicles and enemy infantry. In addition, attack aircraft, attack flanks, enemy tanks and rear, which delivers strategic backing and assistance to the ground force powers to maneuver and engage with hostile militaries. Attack helicopters play a very crucial role in both manned aircraft and unmanned aircraft owing to the assimilation of new network electronics in gunships. Entire nations are progressively deploying attack helicopters for rescue missions and quick strikes.



Several governments and defense authorities across the world are undertaking numerous research and development initiatives to join VTOL (Vertical Take-off Landing) technology in attack helicopters. In 2016, a US-based company, AVX Aircraft, presented a new model of attack helicopters with FVL capability. The Future Vertical Lift (FVL) capability is combined with a 16,700-lb winged coaxial compound aircraft, which can be used for attack, medical evacuation missions and reconnaissance. In the recent years, the fears imposed on the lives of the citizens have enlarged quickly, mainly due to the rise in cross-border rebellious activities and terrorism.





In terms of quality, price, availability and technology, there are four leading vendors in the attack helicopters market. Leading vendors in the market are  Airbus Helicopters, Boeing Co., Bell Helicopters and HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics limited). These top players mainly focus on the implementation of electronic technologies, lightweight materials and robust systems. Other prominent players in the attack helicopters are  Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Denel, Russian Helicopters, MD Helicopters and Turkish Aerospace industries.



The prediction of market research analyst says that the global attack helicopter market to grow at CAGR of nearly 5.21% between the forecast period of 2017 and 2021.





