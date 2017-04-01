MSC Technologies integrates 7th generation Intel Core processors onto extreme powerful COM Express module families

(PresseBox) - 01.2017 - MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), presents the MSC C6C-KLU and MSC C6B-KLH Type 6 COM Express? module families, which are based on the just announced 7th generation Intel® Core? processors (codenamed ?Kaby Lake?). The new Kaby Lake processors are manufactured in 14 nm technology, as the former 6th generation Intel® Core? processors, and have a similar architecture but are optimized for higher performance at the same level of power dissipation. The MSC C6C-KLU and MSC C6B-KLH module families are partly available with Intel® Celeron® and Xeon® processors as well. MSC Technologies designs and produces its COM Express? modules in Germany and supports at least a 7-year lifecycle from the date of introduction.

The powerful MSC C6C-KLU COM Express? modules in the Compact form factor of 95 mm x 95 mm have a typical power consumption between 17 W and 19 W and are suited for compact high-end embedded systems. The operating temperature ranges from 0 ? 60 °C. MSC Technologies offers four variants with the dual-core processors Intel® Core? i7-7600U, i5-7300U, i3-7100U, and Intel® Celeron® 3965U. The on-chip Intel® HD Graphics Gen. 9 supports DirectX® 12, OpenGL 4.4., and OpenCL 2x. Hardware-based graphics acceleration and video encoding/decoding complete the feature list. Three independent displays with up to 4k x 2k resolution can be connected. The modules can be equipped with up to 32 GB DDR4 memory in two SO-DIMM sockets. An integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and an optional Secure Boot BIOS ensure additional security features. The wide range of modern interfaces includes USB 3.0/2.0 ports, PCI Express?, SATA, and the display interfaces DisplayPort, DVI/HDMI and LVDS or embedded DisplayPort (eDP).

With the MSC C6B-KLH Type 6 COM Express? module family in the Basic form factor of 125 x 95 mm, MSC Technologies rounds off the top end of its product portfolio. The powerful boards are offered with numerous processor variants: Intel® Core? i7-7820EQ, i5-7440EQ, i5-7442EQ, i3-7100E, i3-7102E with four or two CPU cores or with quad-core Intel® Xeon® E3-1505Mv6 and E3-1505Lv6. The typical power consumption is between 35 W and 55 W depending on the module type. The high-end processor boards operate between 0 ? 60 °C.



Visit MSC Technologies at embedded world 2017 in Nuremberg, Hall 2, Booth 238.



MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider?s business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu

From components to cloud and from design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology by providing a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. Avnet is a global company ranked on the FORTUNE 500 with revenues of $26.2 billion for the fiscal year 2016. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.





