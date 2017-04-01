BlackBerry QNX Launches its Most Advanced and Secure Embedded Software Platform for Autonomous Drive and Connected Cars

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- International CES 2017, LVCC North Hall, Booth 7029 - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) (TSX: BB) today announced its most advanced and secure embedded operating system (OS) for the automotive industry. (QNX® SDP 7.0) is a 64-bit OS that builds on the proven reliability of QNX technology and raises the bar for security and performance in cars. At CES 2017, the technological capabilities of QNX SDP 7.0 will be demonstrated in BlackBerry QNX's 2016 Jaguar XJ and 2017 Lincoln MKZ concept cars.

"With the push toward connected and autonomous vehicles, the electronic architecture of cars is evolving - from a multitude of smaller processors each executing a dedicated function, to a set of high performance domain controllers, powered by 64-bit processors and graphical processing units," said John Wall, senior vice president and head of BlackBerry QNX. "To develop these new systems, our automotive customers will need a safe and secure 64-bit OS that can run highly complex software, including neural networks and artificial intelligence algorithms. QNX SDP 7.0 is suited not only for cars, but also for almost any safety- or mission-critical application that requires 64-bit performance and advanced security. This includes surgical robots, industrial controllers and high-speed trains."

QNX SDP 7.0 provides high performance and enhanced kernel-level security through an array of features, including microkernel architecture, file encryption, adaptive time partitioning, a high availability framework, anomaly detection, and multi-level policy-based access control. Featuring the next-generation and , this reliable OS helps guard against system malfunctions, malware, and cyber attacks by implementing a multi-level, policy-driven security model that incorporates best-in-class security technology from BlackBerry. The OS also offers a safety pedigree proven by certification to ISO 26262 ASIL D (the highest level achievable) for automobiles and to IEC 61508 SIL 3 for industrial automation systems, and by compliance with IEC 62304 for life-critical Class III medical devices.

As automakers look to consolidate domain functions such as infotainment, telematics, and digital instrument clusters into a virtual cockpit controller, QNX SDP 7.0 provides a realtime OS that supports 64-bit for the ARMv8 and Intel x86-64 architectures, along with virtualization capabilities. QNX SDP 7.0 can help ensure that these automated systems perform all processes and actions reliably, within the pre-defined amount of time needed for successful and safe execution.

Must-See Concept Cars at CES - BlackBerry Booth 7029

BlackBerry QNX will unveil a Jaguar XJ concept car with a new digital cockpit design that combines the infotainment and instrument cluster functionality. It shows two operating systems running safely and securely on a single System-on-a-Chip (SoC) processor. BlackBerry QNX hypervisor software safely separates and isolates the infotainment system and graphics, meaning the infotainment system can safely re-start without affecting the instrument cluster. BlackBerry worked with Rightware Cluster UI to build the QNX Cluster graphics monitor that can detect failures in the safety system. The Jaguar XJ concept car also features BlackBerry's QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) for clear high-definition in-car communication, active noise control, and engine sound enhancement.

BlackBerry QNX will also take the wraps off of its autonomous Lincoln MKZ concept car, showing QNX SDP 7.0 capabilities in action on Renesas' CES test track (LVCC North Hall, Gold Lot). BlackBerry QNX worked with Renesas, the University of Waterloo, and Polysync to develop the prototype vehicle that demonstrates autonomous driving capabilities. Using LiDAR, radar, forward-facing cameras, global positioning systems (GPS), and inertial measurement units (IMU), the car can detect obstacles on the road, anticipate dangerous driving situations, and present warnings to avoid collisions to keep drivers and passengers safe. The processes data generated from the sensors in realtime, and also records and plays back the data off-line for feature development and testing.

Also on display at BlackBerry's CES booth is a 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish model that is now shipping with BlackBerry QNX's latest in-vehicle infotainment software technology. The new infotainment system is the control center, seamlessly integrating audio, hands-free communication and vehicle status technologies into the cabin. It also has an upgraded satellite navigation system with a quicker address input, advanced traffic information, and support for Apple CarPlay.

BlackBerry Radar

BlackBerry will also showcase BlackBerry Radar, its secure end-to-end hardware and software asset tracking solution for the transportation and logistics industry. Radar provides more sensor readings, more often than any other solution on the market today. This allows customers to accurately monitor assets, manage yards, analyze utilization, measure efficiency, and reduce theft based on a near realtime view of the fleet.

Availability

QNX SDP 7.0 is the latest in a string of momentum updates BlackBerry has made in its software transformation, and comes less than a month after for the Enterprise of Things, and two weeks after the unveiling of the . The beta release of QNX SDP 7.0 is available now for evaluation and product development. General availability is scheduled for Q1 2017. Please visit for more information.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing people, devices, processes and systems for today's enterprise. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit .

BlackBerry, QNX, QNX CAR, Momentics, Neutrino, and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. QNX Software Systems Limited and/or BlackBerry are not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Partner Quote Sheet - Early Industry Praise

"By delivering 64-bit performance with comprehensive GPU support, QNX SDP 7.0 will help the automotive industry realize the vision of the unified digital cockpit on NXP's i.MX automotive applications processors. The ability to offer enhanced graphics in a safe and secure manner is becoming increasingly important across infotainment, instrument cluster, and heads-up display systems." - Ron Martino, vice president of i.MX Applications Processor and advanced technology adoption, NXP Semiconductors

"The deep learning capabilities of NVIDIA DriveWorks software on the DRIVE PX 2 AI computing platform, combined with BlackBerry QNX's ISO 26262 safety-certified operating system, enables automakers to build the highest performing, ASIL-certified autonomous driving solutions."- Kevin Flory, vice president of Automotive Software, NVIDIA

"The arrival of QNX SDP 7.0 will help drive the industry transition to safety-compliant, 64-bit systems-on-chip like our R-Car Family. We are delighted that the launch and roadmap of QNX SDP 7.0 aligns with our scalable SoC roadmap." - Amrit Vivekanand, vice president of Automotive Business Unit, Renesas Electronics America

"The arrival of QNX SDP 7.0 aligns with the automotive industry's shift towards 64-bit computing as automakers seek fast processing speeds to deliver highly responsive, intelligent and connected digital cockpits. Availability of QNX SDP 7.0 on 64-bit Qualcomm® Snapdragon 820A processors with an integrated Snapdragon X12 LTE modem, virtualization capability and high performance heterogeneous compute engine enables automakers to realize this next-generation digital cockpit experience. "- Patrick Little, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Contacts:



Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273





Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

(519) 888-7465





More information:

http://www.blackberry.com



PressRelease by

BlackBerry Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 08:01

Language: English

News-ID 515662

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BlackBerry Limited

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease