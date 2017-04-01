Medgold Issues Shares for Services

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Medgold Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MED) (the "Company") announces that in accordance with the Company's agreement to issue up to 300,000 common shares of the Company to Dan James in part consideration for his ongoing services as the Company's President (see Medgold news release July 11, 2016), a final installment of 75,000 shares has been issued to Mr. James for services rendered during the three months ended December 31, 2016. The shares have a resale restriction which expires on May 1, 2017.

About Medgold

Medgold is a European-focused, TSX-V listed exploration and development company targeting gold properties in Portugal and Serbia. Run by a highly experienced management team with a successful track record of building value in resource companies. Medgold is aiming to become a leading European gold company.

Additional information on Medgold can be found on the Company's website at and by reviewing the Company's page on SEDAR at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway, Chief Executive Officer

