StartMonday Now Trading as 'JOB' on XETRA Platform in Germany



(firmenpresse) -

STARTMONDAY NOW TRADING AS JOB ON XETRA PLATFORM IN GERMANY



VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - January 4, 2017 - Smart job recruitment tech firm StartMonday Technology Corp. (CSE: JOB) (Frankfurt: JOB) (XFRA: JOB) (the Company or StartMonday) is pleased to announce the recent update of its trading symbol in Germany. Trading of its common shares on the electronic trading platform XETRA® of the Frankfurt Exchange, formerly under the ticker symbol S56, has been changed to JOB. The national securities identifier (WKN) A2DF4H, and International Security Identification Number (ISIN) CA85572E1088 remain the same.



BankM - biw AG helped facilitate the updated XETRA® listing and continues to act as StartMondays Designated Sponsor on the electronic trading platform. Designated Sponsors secure higher liquidity and better pricing by quoting binding bid/offer prices with a tight spread and enable trading on the electronic platform XETRA® of Deutsche Börse AG.



Company co-founder and CEO Ray Gibson comments, We are pleased to announce this update, as the new trading symbol, JOB, more accurately reflects our area of business and we trust this will have a positive impact by more readily attracting interest in our efforts. We look forward to a great 2017 for StartMonday and its partners



About StartMonday (CSE: JOB) (XFRA: JOB)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMondays video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first - making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ray Gibson"

CEO & Director



CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the listing of the Companys shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.



The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.



Contact:

Walter Spagnuolo

Invictus Investor Relations

Office: +1.604.343.8661

Toll Free from North America: +1.800.274.8143

Toll free from Germany: +0800.180.6687

Toll Free From UK: + 0.800.014.8387

Email: investors(at)startmonday.com

Website: www.startmonday.com



StartMonday Technology Corp., Suite 1920, 1177 West Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia, Kanada V6E 2K3









PressRelease by

STARTMONDAY TECHNOLOGY CORP

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 01/04/2017 - 10:02

Language: English

News-ID 515668

Character count: 4852

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: STARTMONDAY TECHNOLOGY CORP

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease