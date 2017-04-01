Coollang Launches Advanced Sports Sensor Technology into Highly Accurate Smart Tennis, Badminton and Baseball Performance Analysis Devices

Under new global brand name Koospur, Coollangs technology will be demoed at CES, including new Fitness Wearables to track heart rate, motion and recognize types of exercise

(firmenpresse) - Las Vegas, NV  Coollang , a leading sports technology company, is launching new, highly accurate tennis, badminton and baseball performance analysis devices incorporating its advanced sports sensors and will showcase these devices at CES. Also, for the first time, the companys advanced sensors are being incorporated into brand new wearable fitness gear including a sports bra and running suit, both of which are being introduced at Las Vegas. Using the new global brand Koospur, the sports performance analysis gear is extremely accurate, recognizing six different motions in badminton and eight different movements in fitness. Coollang is the only company with a sports performance analysis device for badminton, with over 200,000 players already using it in China.



All the devices feature integrated Coollang smart sensors set in the base of tennis and badminton rackets and the bottom of baseball bats. The sensors collect highly accurate sports activity data for immediate real-time playback and analysis so enthusiasts and pro athletes can quickly get feedback and improve performance. The smart sensors are also being integrated into the sports wearables being introduced at CES as well as integrated into a new archery solution.



Koospur products will be on display at CES at the Coollang booth # 45235 in the Sands Expo (Fitness & Tech Marketplace, Halls A-C).



The sensors use the latest motion-capture, gyroscope and accelerometer technology to collect the movements of the racket, with data transmitted through Bluetooth to the app on your smartphone. The companys algorithms interpret the data into highly accurate interpretations of the motion, swing, speed and type of movements so players and coaches can easily work on improving form. Koospurs sports devices feature sleek design and are lightweight so they do not impede play. Data such as speed, force and calories burned are recorded. The devices feature a long battery life, substantial memory capacity and 3D motion animation. For badminton, for example, a player will see immediate analysis of six different movements including smash, lift, clear, block, slice, and drive. The information is presented in a clear and easy format on the app.





Whether you play professionally or just for the love of the game, our technology helps you play better and smarter, said Brian Song, CEO of Coollang . The intelligent chips we use are integrated into sports equipment, combining it with motion sensor technologies and our altitude algorithms so the data reflects exactly what you are doing stroke by stroke in real-time, using the latest 3D animation. Our analysis is very accurate. You can review all of your strokes and make instant improvement so you reach your full potential.



Following on the success of the first three devices, Koospur is introducing the first intelligent archery system which will include information on the direction of the arrow, the physiological changes in the archer and collection in real time of all data related to the competition.



The new Koospur wearables for women and men have sensors embedded into fitness clothing to record physiological information such as heart rate, motion recognition to improve performance and recognition of different types of exercise (crunches, squats, push-ups, planks and so on) in addition to accurately monitoring data about the external environment (temperature, air quality, humidity, etc.).



See the products on display at CES 2017. The badminton sensor costs $38USD, the tennis sensor is $89.99USD and the baseball sensor costs $99USD.



About Coollang



As a high tech company focused on integration of internet and sports, Shenzhen Coollang Cloud Computing Co.,Ltd is a leading provider of intelligent sports sensors as well as integrated smart sports equipment. Coollang provides intelligent solutions for sports equipment producers, helping them to improve their competitive edge. The company also focuses on creating a superior user experience to help people improve their sports performance.



Press kit with images here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B7YvaqXWIctINWEtYl95SFRFdU0/view?usp=sharing



Video available here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7_pPm7bivEwYAPEIw0v5NA



