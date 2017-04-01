Overview of Diabetes & Obesity Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2016

A recent forecast report focusing on the Diabetes & Obesity Drug Market has been added to the wide portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as, Diabetes & Obesity Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2016 which has been equipped by in-depth market examination with inputs from the industry experts. It covers the current market scenario and also its future growth prospects primarily.



The diabetes and obesity disease cluster is currently dominated by therapeutics indicated for type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), and the majority of the pipeline, in terms of both quantity and quality of products, is attributable to these indications. While products indicated for obesity do not currently have a large market presence, there are a large number of these products in the pipeline, with the majority in early stages of development.



The combined therapy area of diabetes and obesity presents a strong pipeline, accounting for a large proportion of the overall metabolic disorders therapy area. The majority of products are small molecules and biologics, which reflects the overall pharmacotherapeutic market trend.



An increasing pipeline presence for obesity-indicated products and overwhelming global media interest highlight the relevance of this indication and its future potential global revenues. However, the number of pharmacotherapeutic products for obesity is dwarfed by diabetes-indicated products. Given the status of obesity as a risk factor for T2DM, it is likely that the T2DM pipeline will continue to grow with the rising obesity incidence.



Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for diabetes and obesity?



Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?





To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared with pharmaceutical companies?



What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have occurred in this disease area?



Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication.



Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each.



Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these.



Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration.

