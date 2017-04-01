Global Aerosol Cans Market Industry Trends and Updates (2014 - 2020)

The global volume sale of aerosol cans was 16.3 Billion units in 2014 and is estimated to reach 19.81 Billion units by 2020, growing at 3.3% y-o-y, while in terms of revenue; the value was USD 55.84 Billion in 2014 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.6%, reaching USD 69.04 Billion in 2020.

A recent forecast report focusing on the Aerosol Cans Market has been added to the wide portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as, Global Aerosol Cans Market - By Products, Regions and Vendors - Market Size, Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2014 - 2020) which has been equipped by in-depth market examination with inputs from the industry experts. It covers the current market scenario and also its future growth prospects primarily.



Aerosol cans are used as a packaging product to dispense the contents with the help of a valve. Most of the cans are made usingAluminium, Steel, and Glass while the others are made with plastic



Supply  Demand Scenario:



Growth by Region:



Europe has the highest market share of 35% in 2014 while APAC region is the fastest growing market during the projected period. Major end use industries are personal care and home care and thus, with increase in disposable income in the emerging countries, the growth of aerosol can market is expected to grow in line. On the other hand, pharmaceutical industry prefers to use aerosol cans as sprayers for pain relief medicines.



Drivers vs. Constraints



Big retailers like Wal-Mart, Target, etc. are driving the FMCG companies to better the packaging of the products in order to appeal to the customers within their limited available shelf space. This is pushing the companies to go for technological advancements in the aerosol can industry.





Comments on this PressRelease