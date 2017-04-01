Networking Group Hosts 3rd Annual Charity Coat Drive Networking Event

Mid Atlantic Networking announces their 2017 Kickoff Party & Local Coat Drive on Tuesday, January 10th from 4 to 8 PM to benefit families served by Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region.

(firmenpresse) - Baltimore, MD  Mid Atlantic Networking announces their 2017 Kickoff Party & Local Coat Drive on Tuesday, January 10th from 4 to 8 PM to benefit families served by Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region . For the 3rd year, business networking attendees will donate coats, gloves, hats, & scarfs to care for local families in Anne Arundel County.



The Kickoff event will be the 1st large networking expo of the New Year and will draw between 350-400 attendees to Michaels 8th Avenue in Glen Burnie. The event is also being promoted as a Chili Showcase and will feature Local Maryland Restaurants, Caterers, Brewers and Vineyards handing out samples of chili, local brew and wine.



You can help by attending the event and donating new or gently used items that you no longer wear or no longer fit your children or grandchildren. Donate them and feel good about helping out the local community. If you cant make it on Jan. 10th, items can be dropped off at other local networking events between now and then.



Additionally, there will be a Silent Auction sponsored by LGC Sports Marketing taking place to benefit the Arc of the Central Chesapeake as well as a Casino Night, a DJ, The Magic MC , Brusters Ice Cream & other Tasty Desserts, an Interactive photo booth and access to 50-60 local business exhibits. Tickets range from $10-$20 in advance or $25 at the door. See complete details and purchase tickets at 2017KickoffParty.com



The event will take place in the ballroom at Michaels Eighth Ave. at 7220 Grayburn Drive Glen Burnie, MD 21061 on Tuesday, January 10th from 4-8pm. Restaurants, caterers, breweries and vineyards interested in participating should send an email to Info(at)MidAtlanticNetworking.com



Event Sponsors include Michaels Eighth Ave., the Umbrella Syndicate, the Networking Advocate, Absolute Entertainment, Sheets & Associates marketing agency , Baltimore-Networking, B and B Casino Party Pros and TapSnap.



Mid Atlantic Networking is the premier business to business networking organization in the Mid-Atlantic region. Comprised of over 500 members, their focus is to connect local businesses with prospective clients and valuable business partners through networking luncheons and happy hour events. Mid Atlantic Networking hosts 20-25 local networking events each month typically drawing between 25-35 local business professionals, and three or four large Expo-type events like this per year.





For 55 years, The Arc has been one of the leading supporters of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in the area. Operating in Anne Arundel, Queen Annes, Talbot, Kent, Caroline and Dorchester counties, The Arc currently supports over 325 people. Since 1961, they have been promoting respect, creating opportunities, and advocating on behalf and alongside of people with I/DD. Their innovative programs allow people to have the support they need while living full and independent lives in the community.



For more information, visit the event website at www.2017KickoffParty.com



Or contact Event Coordinator Doug Butschky at 410-592-2406 or Doug(at)MidAtlanticNetworking.com



Contact:

Doug Butschky, Event Coordinator

Mid Atlantic Networking

Address: 550-M Ritchie Hwy., Suite 137, Severna Park, MD 21146

Phone: 410-592-2406

Email: info(at)MidAtlanticNetworking.com

Website: http://www.MidAtlanticNetworking.com





More information:

http://www.MidAtlanticNetworking.com



PressRelease by

Mid Atlantic Networking

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 11:25

Language: English

News-ID 515678

Character count: 3736

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mid Atlantic Networking



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease