Interoute crowned Anglian Waters champion supplier for customer service improvement initiatives

Company awarded for driving improvements in Anglian Waters customer relations via its innovative communications software solution

(firmenpresse) - London, January 4th, 2017 - Interoute, owner-operator of one of Europe's largest, most advanced networks and global cloud services platforms, has been awarded for its contribution to Anglian Waters Service Incentive Mechanism (SIM) programme in this years Anglian Water Supplier Awards. The SIM, set by industry regulator Ofwat, measures the quality of service provided by companies to their household customers, awarding a score out of 100. Interoute accepted the award for its Web Callback and CLI Lookup solutions at a ceremony in Newmarket on the 1st December.



The companys innovative approach helped Anglian Water to provide a smooth customer communication service, with transparent call-back requests and improved customer identification for Anglian Water staff.



The Web Callback solution enables customers to request a call-back from Anglian Waters website to discuss an issue, and receive an indication of when the call will be made. The alert service allows staff to serve urgent requests faster, and improves transparency for customers. In tandem with this, the CLI Lookup solution has transformed employees ability to recognise callers by matching incoming telephone numbers to their active account number. Staff can implement intelligent queueing, addressing the most urgent requests first - for example, in areas where there is a known operational issue, such as a water outage. Immediate positive feedback was received from customers, with 100% of customers surveyed by Anglian Water about the new Web Callback service scoring it the highest mark of 5 for Very Satisfied.



Andrew Bacon, Customer Service Manager at Anglian Water, said: Delivering excellent customer service is at the heart of what we do and Interoute really delivered for us. Along with their partner QueueLogic they took a truly collaborative approach; understood what we wanted and why, and gave us solutions in a very challenging timescale that our customers really appreciate. A well-deserved award.





Philip Grannum, EVP for UK sales at Interoute, said: Interoute worked with Anglian Water to come up with solutions that would achieve a direct and visible impact on the quality of service delivered to households across the East of England. Our delivery of these two new initiatives was done collaboratively and to an aggressive timescale, paying close attention to Anglian Waters transformation needs. We are delighted to have been recognised in this way and look forward to future projects with Anglian Water.

About Interoute

Interoute is the owner-operator of one of Europe's largest networks and a global cloud services platform which encompasses 15 data centres, 17 virtual data centres and 33 colocation centres, with connections to 195 additional third-party data centres across Europe. Its full-service Unified ICT platform serves international enterprises and many of the worlds leading service providers, as well as governments and universities. Interoutes Unified ICT strategy provides solutions for enterprises seeking connectivity and a scalable, secure advanced platform on which they can build their voice, video, computing and data services, as well as service providers in need of high capacity international data transit and infrastructure. With established operations throughout Europe and USA, Interoute also owns and operates 24 connected city networks within Europe's major business centres.

